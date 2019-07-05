×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Indian Football: Stimac names his list of 25 as National Preparatory Camp comes to an end

Sayak Dipta Dey
ANALYST
News
101   //    05 Jul 2019, 20:44 IST

Two more players will be released from the Squad.
Two more players will be released from the Squad.

Indian Football Team head coach Igor Stimac announced the 25-member Preliminary Squad for the Intercontinental Cup on Friday. The team will land in Ahmedabad on July 6 after their 10-day preparatory Camp in Mumbai for the tournament.

The squad which consists of 25 players will be reduced to the allowed number of 23 names after a day of training on 6th July. Stimac called up 35 players initially for the Preparatory Camp and 10 names have been struck off of the squad list.

Vishal Kaith, Nishu Kumar, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sarthak Golui, Anwar Ali, Raynier Fernandes, Michael Soosairaj, Nikhil Poojari, Jackichand Singh and Balwant Singh have been released from the camp. Ashique Kuruniyan was already released from the Camp.

The two names who make their first-ever cut to the squad are youngster Narender Gehlot from Jamshedpur FC and Mandar Rao Desai from FC Goa.

History will be made on 7th July at the Arena by Transstadia in Ahmedabad as the state will be hosting an international football tournament for the first time in its history. Blue Pilgrims from across the country will be joining hands with Pol Amdavadi (ARA FC Fans Group) to fill the stands.

Stimac was quoted saying, “all our work has been programmed to get us in form for the qualifiers.” The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers kick-off in September, the draw for which is slated for later this month.

“Once again, I will use the upcoming games in the tournament to have a look at all the players in action. Each one of them deserve the chance,” the Coach explained.

The 25-member squad is as follows :

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh.

Advertisement

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anas Edathodika, Narender Gahlot, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala.

MIDFIELDERS: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mandar Rao Desai.

FORWARDS: Jobby Justin, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.


Tags:
Intercontinental Cup 2019 Indian National Football team Mandar Rao Desai Narender Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF)
Advertisement
Indian Football: Coach Igor Stimac announces probables' list - Rahul Bheke, Soosairaj, Jobby Justin make cut
RELATED STORY
Indian football: 5 players who could become regulars under Igor Stimac
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: We need to concentrate on improving ball possession: Igor Stimac
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: Players praise Igor Stimac's 24x7 fitness regime which allows them to 'join camp fitter'
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: Biggest Challenge for Igor Stimac is finding next Sunil Chhetri, says Former India Assistant Coach Stanley Rozario
RELATED STORY
Indian Football News: Intercontinental Cup Teams, Date, Venue revealed
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2019: India announce 35-man preliminary squad; Anas Edathodika comes out of retirement
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2019: India vs Tajikistan | Match Preview, Predicted Line-ups and Live Streaming Details
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: Ahmedabad’s TransStadia Arena to host Intercontinental Cup matches
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup: India to open campaign against Tajikistan; Final on July 19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Group Stage
07 Jul IND TAJ 08:00 PM India vs Tajikistan
08 Jul SYR KOR 08:00 PM Syria vs Korea DPR
10 Jul TAJ SYR 08:00 PM Tajikistan vs Syria
13 Jul IND KOR 08:00 PM India vs Korea DPR
15 Jul KOR TAJ 08:00 PM Korea DPR vs Tajikistan
16 Jul IND SYR 08:00 PM India vs Syria
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Womens World Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us