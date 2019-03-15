×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Indian football: Tetea Hmar set to contest for Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram

C Tlanthianghlima
CONTRIBUTOR
News
85   //    15 Mar 2019, 12:50 IST

Lalnghinglova Hmar, fondly known as Tetea Hmar have announced his candidature for Mizoram's lone seat in the Lok Sabha as an independent candidate. A member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee and Deputy Chairman of the League Committee, Hmar will be backed by the Indian National Congress and Zoram People's Movement.

In case you didn't know...

A renowned journalist by profession, Hmar completed his MA (History) from NEHU and had successfully cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET). He has attended various national and international seminars, workshops and conferences. He was the man behind the successful launch of Mizoram Premier League and FIFA Grassroots Project in 2012, the latter being the first of its kind in the country.

The 42-year-old was elected as the Honorary Secretary of Mizoram Football Association in the year 2011 and executive member of the AIFF in 2016. He is credited for bringing positive change in the footballing system in the state. Labelled as a 'youth icon' or 'football icon' in Mizoram, Hmar has also attended 'Soccerex', a football business summit in Manchester, England and the 67th FIFA Congress held in Manama to name a few.

Tetea Hmar is a popular figure among the Mizos
Tetea
Hmar is a popular figure among the Mizos

The heart of the matter

If voted to power, Hmar said he will be a strong opposer of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

"BJP President Amit Shah advocates Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in his recent rally in Assam. I am a strong opposer of the Bill and the main issue in this election will be the CAB. If you really oppose the CAB, then you cannot align with those who support the Bill," said Hmar.

"I always wanted to have a dynamic MP to represent us in the centre, but I have never thought of becoming an MP or a Minister," he said.

"The INC and ZPM sacrifice their symbol and requested me to fight the contest as an independent candidate," he added.

Advertisement

What's next?

Mizoram will go to the polls on April 11 and results will be declared on May 23.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Mizoram Premier League Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF)
C Tlanthianghlima
CONTRIBUTOR
Santosh Trophy 2019: Mizoram to host Northeast zone Qualifiers; list of probables out
RELATED STORY
AIFF president Praful Patel not to contest for AFC Vice-Presidency, in line for FIFA Council seat
RELATED STORY
Khelo India 2019, Football: Mizoram line up shot at boys U-21 football gold
RELATED STORY
Khelo India 2019, Football: Fighting draw gives Mizoram, TN semis berths in U-21 girls
RELATED STORY
Future looks promising for Indian Football team Despite Asian Cup Disappointment
RELATED STORY
Mizo boy Fela, part of U-15 national team, hopes to make it big in Indian Football
RELATED STORY
Odisha Footballer collapses on pitch - 5 tragic on-field deaths in Indian football
RELATED STORY
Indian national football team could participate in King's Cup in Thailand in June
RELATED STORY
Khelo India 2019, Football: Mizoram boys and Manipur girls win U-21 Boys and Girls titles in dramatic penalty shootouts
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Round-up: AIFF spends 2018 misleading fans, what does 2019 hold for Indian football?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us