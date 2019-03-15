Indian football: Tetea Hmar set to contest for Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram

Lalnghinglova Hmar, fondly known as Tetea Hmar have announced his candidature for Mizoram's lone seat in the Lok Sabha as an independent candidate. A member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee and Deputy Chairman of the League Committee, Hmar will be backed by the Indian National Congress and Zoram People's Movement.

In case you didn't know...

A renowned journalist by profession, Hmar completed his MA (History) from NEHU and had successfully cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET). He has attended various national and international seminars, workshops and conferences. He was the man behind the successful launch of Mizoram Premier League and FIFA Grassroots Project in 2012, the latter being the first of its kind in the country.

The 42-year-old was elected as the Honorary Secretary of Mizoram Football Association in the year 2011 and executive member of the AIFF in 2016. He is credited for bringing positive change in the footballing system in the state. Labelled as a 'youth icon' or 'football icon' in Mizoram, Hmar has also attended 'Soccerex', a football business summit in Manchester, England and the 67th FIFA Congress held in Manama to name a few.

Tetea Hmar is a popular figure among the Mizos

The heart of the matter

If voted to power, Hmar said he will be a strong opposer of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

"BJP President Amit Shah advocates Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in his recent rally in Assam. I am a strong opposer of the Bill and the main issue in this election will be the CAB. If you really oppose the CAB, then you cannot align with those who support the Bill," said Hmar.

"I always wanted to have a dynamic MP to represent us in the centre, but I have never thought of becoming an MP or a Minister," he said.

"The INC and ZPM sacrifice their symbol and requested me to fight the contest as an independent candidate," he added.

What's next?

Mizoram will go to the polls on April 11 and results will be declared on May 23.

