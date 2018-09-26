Indian Football: The number of foreign players involved needs to be kept in check

Many former coaches and players have long advocated the need to restrict the number of foreigners in the clubs as far as Indian football is concerned. For the Indian Super League, such a regulation would be counter-productive, robbing the country's premier tournament of its glamour and excitement. Unfortunately, foreign players are among fan favourites.

But the same is not true for the I-League and second division clubs. Quality of foreigners plying their trade in the second tier of Indian football is not good enough. The foreign players in no way add to the quality of the league, draining vital resources of small clubs and depriving development of Indian players.

By restricting the number of foreigners in the state leagues and second division, clubs would be compelled to focus on grassroots and youth development.

In 2008, former AIFF chief Priya Ranjan Das Munshi had started the process of reducing the number of import spots from four to three but new regulations have increased the number to six.

Former Technical director Rob Baan is of the opinion that a new regulation should be formulated which would limit the number of foreigners in a side.

“I think that there should be a regulation in place for the clubs to reduce the number of foreigners. I would give the AIFF a master-plan for the upliftment of the game in the country and I-League would a total different chapter of the plan,” added Baan.

Last season, several Indian Super League clubs fielded a reserve team comprising of Indian players only.

AIFF has been making steady progress and trying to address some of the key issues plaguing Indian football. However, it needs to rethink, reorient and make certain changes to the Second Division and I-League.

1. Reserve teams should be permitted to gain promotion if they finish as winners. Reserve teams aren’t just there to make up numbers but there to compete and gain promotion.

2. Do away with foreigners in the Second Division League. It would allow Indian players to gain valuable match experience and develop into better players. The Second Division League should act as a feeder to the I-League and the Indian Super League.

3. Change the format of the Second Division League. Make the league longer. There aren’t enough matches and tournaments for the youth. A longer league played over a period of 5-6 months would provide the youth much-needed game time.

4. Reduce the numbers of foreigners in the I-League to three. Six is insane. Teams normally hire strikers, midfielders and centre-backs - the spine of a team - thus preventing local players from playing in their own league and gaining enough exposure.

Hope, AIFF moves faster and makes the necessary changes quickly, for the betterment of the game in this country and nurturing local footballers for the future.