Indian Football Transfer: Former Mohun Bagan player Dipanda Dicka signs for Southern Samity

Avik Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 14 May 2019, 17:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dipanda Dicka while playing for Mohun Bagan

Former Mohun Bagan player Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka has signed for local club Southern Samity, the club said on Monday. The striker will turn out for his new club in the upcoming Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division A.

Though the contract runs till the end of the league, Dicka could be handed an extension if the club qualifies for the second division I-League. The striker is all set to face his former team in the CFL.

After a poor fifth place finish in the last I-League season, Mohun Bagan management decided to release all of their foreigners, including Dicka and their star footballer Sony Norde. Dicka, who too had a poor season in terms of his form, was looking for a club in the city and when an offer came from Southern Samity, he quickly accepted.

Dicka played an influential role for Mohun Bagan in last season’s CFL and scored five goals, which helped the Green and Maroon side to win the title after eight years, breaking the dominance of their arch-rivals East Bengal over the trophy.

However, he failed to show the same form in the I-League. The Cameroonian, who was the top scorer for the club in the 2017-18 I-League season, was nowhere near replicating his form from last year and struggled to get goals. Mohun Bagan too struggled throughout their campaign, but somehow managed to keep themselves in the fifth place thanks to some exceptional performance of Sony Norde.

Even though he had a disastrous campaign, he finished as the highest scorer for the Green and Maroon side, netting eight goals in the process. However, his inconsistency in front of the goals and some astonishing misses invited criticisms from the fans. The club officials too wasn’t happy with the performance and decided to release him once the tournament got over.

Dicka came to Indian in 2015 and represented now disbanded I-League club DSK Shivajians. It was in Shillong Lajong where Dicka rose to prominence when he became the top scorer for the club in the 2016-17 I-League.

He signed for Mohammedan Sporting in 2017 and played in the CFL for the club, where he finished as the top scorer. This prompted the Mohun Bagan officials to sign him for the 2017-18 season. Dicka maintained his reputation and finished as the top scorer in the I-League as well.

Now, it is a different challenge for the Cameroonian and it needs to be seen how he revives his career.