Indian Football transfer rumour: Dalima Chhibber to join Gokulam Kerala for Indian Women's League

Dalima Chhibber scored a 40-yard free-kick goal for India against Nepal in the Women's SAFF Championship Final

Indian women's team full-back Dalima Chhibber is expected to sign with Gokulam Kerala FC for the third edition of the Indian Women's League, Sportskeeda has learnt.

The club is learnt to still be in talks with Chhibber over the potential move for the Indian Women's League, which is expected to be held in May.

Chhibber, 21, played for India Rush Soccer Club last season but the club finished bottom of the table. Before that, Chhibber played for FC Pune City and led them to the semifinals of the inaugural edition of the Indian Women's League.

Chhibber, who hails from Delhi, is a set-piece specialist for the national team and recently scored a 40-yard free-kick goal against Nepal in the Women's SAFF Championship final victory. She hogged the limelight when she scored a 40-yard scorcher for India Rush against Indira Gandhi Academy last season.

Before that, Chhibber had amassed 27 goals in a CBSE International Inter-School Football Tournament in Greater Noida in 2012.

She has won the Women's SAFF Championship twice - in 2017 and 2019. She captained India in the U-19 age category and is considered future skipper material for the senior side.

While the dates for the IWL are not yet finalised, it will surely be held after the Indian women's team Olympic Qualifiers in April. India will play against Indonesia (April 3), Nepal (April 6) and Myanmar (April 9) in the second round of the Women's Olympic Qualifiers. The Qualifying tournament will be held in Myanmar and India go in as one of the favourites to qualify from this round.

Seven teams were part of the Indian Women's League in the 2018 edition. These included KRYPHSA, Eastern Sporting Union, Sethu FC, Rising Student's Club, Gokulam Kerala, Indira Gandhi Academy and India Rush Soccer Club.

Regarding her dead-ball skills, Chhibber recently said in an interview: "I score long rangers often, and I was confident again. I just wanted to ensure the strike was on target, and that I made the goalkeeper make a save at least."

