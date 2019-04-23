Indian Football Transfers: Ajith Kumar Kamaraj to remain with Chennai City FC despite ISL offers

Ajith Kumar will be part of Chennai City FC for one more season.

Ajith Kumar Kamaraj, a valued asset for Chennai City FC, has decided to stay with his parent club in spite of receiving interest from a few ISL clubs. The 21-year-old left-back has been highly lauded for his excellent footballing abilities and it is no doubt that he has incited offers from ISL teams.

Speaking to Sportskeeda regarding his decision to stay at Chennai City FC, Ajith Kumar Kamaraj said, "It has just been my first year in a national league. As a footballer, I need to gain more exposure before going to next level (ISL) and this is the primary reason. Moreover, Chennai City FC have shown extreme faith in me and a way in my life! With such love and support, I feel that I need to play for CCFC one more season."

He was drafted into CCFC because of his scintillating performances in the CFA Senior Division. Chennai City FC coach Akbar Nawas mentioned Ajith Kumar as the player to watch out for in the pre-season press meet and Ajith has surely lived up to that.

Ajith Kumar was one of the key members in the CCFC defence, which also includes the likes of Roberto Eslava, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul and Gaurav Bora. He was consistent throughout the I-League season and has featured in all the 20 matches in his debut season. His sliding tackles, interceptions and his crosses were pleasing to watch and it caught the attention of a few ISL clubs. Added to that, he also perfectly aided Nestor Gordillo with short passes and has always possessed an attacking approach.

Even in Chennai City FC's historic win against Bengaluru FC in the recently-concluded Super Cup, Ajith Kumar shouldered the defensive duties in the absence of Roberto Eslava and executed it with perfection. He was highly appreciated by the Indian football fraternity after stopping top players like Udanta Singh, Iain Hume, Sunil Chhetri and Jackichand Singh.

With Edwin Vanspaul set for a move to an ISL club and Gaurav Bora possibly returning to Pune City FC, Ajith Kumar Kamaraj will be expected to lead the back-line alongside Roberto Eslava for the next season.