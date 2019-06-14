×
Indian Football Transfers: Anas Edathodika to move to ATK

Sudarshan
ANALYST
Rumors
84   //    14 Jun 2019, 14:02 IST

Anas Edathokida
Anas Edathokida

Soon after announcing his comeback to the Indian national team, Anas Edathodika could leave Kerala Blasters to ATK for the 2019-20 ISL season.

Anas moved to Kerala Blasters last summer and experienced an injury-plagued season, appearing just eight times for the Blasters. The managerial change might dent the defender's hopes of carrying on with his hometown club, although he is working on his fitness intensively. The defender has been in talks with the two-time champions ATK.

New manager Eelco Schattorie is determined to form a young team at Kerala Blasters, which is the fundamental rationale for Anas to fix on a transfer away from the club.

Sandesh Jhingan is bound to continue at the club, but the former Mohun Bagan defender has been forced to look elsewhere. 

The Malappuram-born defender went on to make 103 appearances for Mumbai FC in four years, before sealing a transfer to Pune FC.

The defender was able to muster 100+ outings for the Maharashtrian club again. Witnessing his giant strides over the last few years, former Delhi Dynamos manager Roberto Carlos wrapped up a deal for the defender in 2015.

The Indian international had a fantastic season with the Dynamos, helping them feature in the semifinals for the first time in the club's history. Gianluca Zambrotta kept him at Delhi for one more season, before he was eventually loaned out to the I-League club, Mohun Bagan in the next year.

He was a mainstay in Kolkata-based club's backline, but there were many offers during that summer. Injuries constrained him to just eight appearances for Jamshedpur during 2017/18 season before moving to his hometown club last year.

Kerala have already made three big-name signings following a miserable season. Mario Arques, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Sergio Cindoncha have put pen to paper with the Manjapada.

ATK have already roped in the young shot-stopper Dheeraj Singh from Kerala Blasters earlier in this window. Anas could follow the youngster to Salt Lake Stadium.



Tags:
ISL 2018-19 ATK Kerala Blasters FC Anas Edathodika Indian Football
