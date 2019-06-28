Indian Football Transfers: Forward David Williams signs for ATK

Sudarshan FOLLOW ANALYST News 33 // 28 Jun 2019, 19:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

David Williams

ATK have confirmed the transfer of the forward David Williams from Wellington Phoenix. He becomes the second player to ply his trade for the Kolkata ISL side from Wellington, after Roy Krishna's successful capture earlier this month. The Australian International will sign a one-year contract with the club.

The 31-year-old, who had a successful stint with the A-League side, is primarily a centre forward, but possesses the aptness to play through both the attacking flanks. Since Wellington manager Darren Davids liked to play two strikers up front, Williams and Roy Krishna have spent plenty of time together on the pitch.

David Williams broke through the academy ranks of Queensland Academy of Sport (QAS). His talent at the young age of 18 was noticed by Brisbane Roar. He did not get much game time as he would have liked, but he went on trials with Liverpool and Club Brugge, who deemed him not good enough.

However, Danish club Brondby offered him a contract to lure him to their club. He started playing for the reserves before representing the first-team. He went on to make 34 appearances in four years and scored just four times. Williams went out on loan to North Queensland Fury, who took him on a year-long loan.

The forward was blowing hot and cold during his permanent spell a year later. During the second part of the season, he was loaned out to Sydney FC. He failed to make an appearance with the A-League outfit, which ultimately forced him to assess his options.

A-League club Melbourne City confirmed his capture in 2011 summer. Williams was utilized through the left and right wing, and rarely played through the middle. He made 101 appearances, scoring 21 goals, before being released by the club.

In the hopes of playing in the A-League again, David Williams opted to fly across the sea and represent Hungarian side Haladas. He fared well and was part of the integral set up of the club. He made 66 appearances in two seasons and exactly scored 20 goals.

His wish came true when Wellington Phoenix lured him to New Zealand again. He did not disappoint by scoring 11 goals in 25 appearances. The signing of Williams has just added more firepower to the ISL side.

ATK have already signed Jobby Justin and Roy Krishna, who are proven goalscorers in their respective leagues. David Williams might just play understudy to the duo.