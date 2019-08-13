Indian Football Transfers: ATK forward Manuel Lanzarote signs for Spanish club CE Sabadell

Manuel Lanzarote is the latest foreigner to leave India's shores after spending two seasons in ISL

ATK forward Manuel Lanzarote has signed for Spanish third division club CE Sabadell, as confirmed by his new club's social media account. Manuel Lanzarote was one of the three foreigners retained by the ISL club's management just after the 2018-19 season concluded. But, it looks like he didn't fit into new head coach Antonio Lopez Habas' plan who signed the trio of Dario Vidosic, David Williams, and Roy Krishna from A-League.

Lanzarote signed for ISL club FC Goa just before the onset of the 2017-18 season after having completed a two-season stint with Segunda Division club Real Zaragoza. Previously, he played for Espanyol in La Liga and for Greek club Asteras Tripoli in UEFA Europa League.

In his debut season in ISL, Lanzarote raked up 13 goals and 6 assists in 19 matches. His partnership with Ferran Corominas up front proved to be menacing as FC Goa netted in 42 goals, registering a record for the most number of goals by a team in an ISL season.

ATK signed him for the next season in the hope of reviving their fortunes but the club's ultra-defensive approach backfired. Lanzarote managed to score only 5 goals and bag 2 assists in ISL as ATK finished sixth in the points table.

ATK so far have seven foreigners registered on their squad officially - Roy Krishna, David Williams, Dario Vidosic, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Agustin Garcia, and John Johnson. Javi Hernandez might make his way to ATK this season and the club is looking forward to offload either of John Johnson or Edu Garcia as they can register only seven foreigners in ISL.

Manuel Lanzarote's loss shouldn't damage ATK's prospects this season as they have one of the most lethal strikeforce in ISL. It remains to be seen whether their new signings in the transfer market can deliver once the season commences.