Indian Football Transfers: ATK announce signing of A-League superstar Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna

Two-time champions ATK have confirmed the capture of Fiji International Roy Krishna for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. The 31-year-old was the highest scorer in the A-League last season and his addition could come as a sweetener for the club, who struggled to perform over the last two seasons.

Roy Krishna will be featuring for a non A-League club for the first time in his career following brief spells with New Zealand clubs. The Fiji International is a prolific goalscorer and could be ranked along with the likes of Ferran Corominas and Bartholomew Ogbeche in the league currently.

The 31-year-old came through the academy ranks of Labasa FC, a semi-professional club based in Labasa, which a town situated in Fiji. New Zealand side Waitakere United snapped him up in January 2008.

Four months later, A-League club Wellington Phoenix offered to train with them, but they did not offer him a contract. Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven was the next club in the queue, but Krishna did not prefer moving to Europe as he was not familiar with English.

He was slowly driven into the starting eleven at Waitakere United and he managed to bag 14 goals in 18 appearances during his second season at the club. The Fiji International struggled for goals in the season that followed, finding the back of the net 17 times from 37 games.

In the next two seasons, he was the best player in the league as Roy managed to score 41 goals in 44 appearances for the club. His next stint with Auckland City lasted just six months when A-League side Wellington Phoenix showed concrete interest in securing his services in January 2014.

He was blowing hot and cold during his first three seasons at the club, but he stepped on the accelerator and didn't look back. Featuring 72 times for the New Zealand outfit, he managed to find the back of the net 37 times. The majority of that tally came in the last season when he was adjudged as the highest scorer in the A-League with 18 goals.

Roy Krishna will line up with Jobby Justin in the front line. The former East Bengal striker had a breakthrough season with the club where he managed to bag 13 goals throughout the season.