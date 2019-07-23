Indian Football Transfers: ATK sign Australian midfielder Dario Vidosic

Dario Vidosic is the second Australian player in Antonio Lopez Habas' squad after David Williams.

Two-time ISL champions ATK have completed yet another foreign signing for the upcoming season by roping in Melbourne City midfielder Dario Vidosic.

The 32-year-old plays as an attacking midfielder and can be occasionally used as a winger. Vidosic was part of FC Nurnberg in the Bundesliga for four seasons between 2007 and 2011. Later, he returned to Australia and represented Adelaide United in 51 matches over 3 seasons. In 2017, he had a short span with Wellington Phoenix before shifting to Melbourne City.

The midfielder was a crucial presence in the A-League side for two seasons, scoring 8 goals from 31 games. He was part of the Melbourne City team that competed in the La Liga World Tournament in Kochi, against Kerala Blasters and Girona FC.

Dario represented the Australia U-20's in 2006 and Australia U-23's for the next two years, including the Olympic Qualifiers. He made his national senior team debut in 2009 and has represented the Socceroos in 23 games. He was a part of Australia's 23-man squad in the 2014 FIFA World Cup hosted in Brazil.

He will be the third player making a move to ATK from the Australian league. The Kolkata club had earlier acquired the services of Fiji striker Roy Krishna from Wellington Phoenix.

ATK has officially announced the signings of Roy Krishna, David Williams, and Carl McHugh. John Johnson has signed an extension with the Bangla Brigade. Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez is also expected to be signed by the club.

The former champions were heavily criticized for the defensive strategies implemented by Steve Coppell in the previous season. The team finished sixth on the points table and lost numerous supporters after the poor performance.

Antonio Lopez's return is expected to bring back the pace to their game. The Spanish manager will have plenty of options in attack with the latest arrivals. While Jobby Justin and David Williams spearhead the attack, Roy Krishna, David Vidosic and Michael Soosairaj will be supporters in the midfield. Dheeraj Singh under the bars and Anas Edathodika in the defence will add perfection to the team.