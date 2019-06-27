Indian Football Transfers: Delhi Dynamos confirm signing of centre-back Gaurav Bora

Gaurav Bora

Delhi Dynamos have confirmed the signing of Gaurav Bora from FC Pune City. The 20-year-old centre-back from Assam spent a year on loan at Chennai City FC, who managed to clinch the I-League last season.

The defender played an integral part in Akbar Nawas' setup and went to make 23 appearances in the I-League and Super Cup. He scored twice on the final day of the I-League season against Minerva Punjab - proving to be the separating point between the Champions and runners up East Bengal.

The centre-back formed a terrific partnership with Spaniard Roberto Eslava at the back. Bora is a very good reader of the game and likes to command his team from the back.

Additionally, he makes timely interventions and challenges which have saved Chennai City at times. Even though he is not known for his subtlety to score through set pieces, he saved his side with a couple of goals in the final day in front of the home crowd at Coimbatore. If he manages to improve on that facet, Bora could prove to be a complete defender at a young age.

The former Chennai City FC defender was part of FC Pune City setup. He featured for their reserves and moved to the I-League side in the hopes of regular game time. Bora shone with the I-League outfit and made his presence felt to many clubs, who were angling for a possible move.

He made 9 appearances for FC Pune City B before being taken away by Chennai City on a temporary basis. After long negotiations with the player and Pune City, Delhi Dynamos have managed to land him, shrugging off interest from other sides.

The ISL side might have lost Gianni Zuiverloon to Kerala Blasters, but the addition of Gaurav must come as a huge piece of news for Delhi Dynamos. Josep Gombau had only two Indian centre-backs in Mohammad Sajid Dhot and Rana Gharami, but neither of them earned the trust of their manager. Bora could well be the first choice centre-back for the club. Besides, they have managed to secure the services of Xisco Hernandez, Diawandou Diagne, and Jerry Mawinmingthanga.