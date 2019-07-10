×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Indian Football Transfers: Delhi Dynamos sign Spanish defender Carlos Delgado

Abhishek Kundu
SENIOR ANALYST
News
116   //    10 Jul 2019, 14:13 IST

Carlos Delgado made one appearance for Valencia in the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League group stage
Carlos Delgado made one appearance for Valencia in the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League group stage

Delhi Dynamos has signed their fifth foreigner, Carlos Delgado, from Spanish third Division side CD Castellon for the upcoming 2019-20 season of the ISL. The 29-year-old's contract with his previous club had two more years on it, but the Lions managed to rope him in nonetheless.

Carlos becomes the first foreign defender to sign for Delhi Dynamos as all the previous signings of the club were midfielders or wingers. Last season, Gianni Zuiverloon and Marti Crespi paired up in the heart of the defense. However, the former has joined Kerala Blasters while the latter has penned a deal with East Bengal this season.

Head coach Josep Gombau needed a foreign center-back to partner Gaurav Bora and Carlos seems to be a perfect match for it. Having amassed over 100 appearances in Spain's Third Division with various clubs and 29 appearances in the Segunda Division, Carlos also had a brief stint with Dutch second division club Sparta Rotterdam on two separate occasions.

The Spaniard signed a two-year contract with Valencia in 2012 and played regularly for their reserves team in the Third Division. Impressed by his performance, the head coach gave him his senior team debut against Lille in the UEFA Champions League group stage. However, that turned out to be his last appearance for Valencia's senior team as he couldn't make a single La Liga appearance.

Delhi Dynamos have made good signings in the transfer window so far. The likes of Diawandou Diagne, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, and Martin Perez would guide Indian midfielders like Vinit Rai and Nandha Kumar and new signings like Jerry Mawihmingthanga would also benefit from them.

Apart from Zuiverloon and Crespi, they will also miss Rene Mihelic. Lallianzuala Chhangte's contract with Delhi Dynamos is over and being a free agent, he wants to give wings to his European ambitions.

Delhi Dynamos only have two foreign slots left and the fans are clamoring for a striker. The club better react fast before fans get further impatient.

Tags:
ISL 2018-19 Delhi Dynamos FC Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF)
Advertisement
Indian Football Transfers: Delhi Dynamos sign Argentine winger Martin Perez Guedes
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Transfers: Delhi Dynamos sign former Bengaluru FC midfielder Xisco Hernandez
RELATED STORY
ISL transfers: Kerala Blasters FC all set to rope in Dutch defender Gianni Zuiverloon from Delhi Dynamos FC
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: Marcos Tebar extends contract with Delhi Dynamos
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Transfers: Delhi Dynamos confirm signing of centre-back Gaurav Bora
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: Delhi Dynamos Defender Rana Gharami Tests Positive for Banned Substance; Faces 4-Year Ban
RELATED STORY
Delay in resolving league dispute is ruining Indian football: Novy Kapadia
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Transfers: Kerala Blasters FC rope in Dutch defender Gianni Zuiverloon
RELATED STORY
ISL Transfer News: Delhi Dynamos midfielder Ulises Davila on the radars of 2018 FIFA Club World Cup side CD Guadalajara
RELATED STORY
ISL 2019: 5 players who can leave Delhi Dynamos FC before the next season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us