Indian Football Transfers: Delhi Dynamos sign Spanish defender Carlos Delgado

Carlos Delgado made one appearance for Valencia in the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League group stage

Delhi Dynamos has signed their fifth foreigner, Carlos Delgado, from Spanish third Division side CD Castellon for the upcoming 2019-20 season of the ISL. The 29-year-old's contract with his previous club had two more years on it, but the Lions managed to rope him in nonetheless.

Carlos becomes the first foreign defender to sign for Delhi Dynamos as all the previous signings of the club were midfielders or wingers. Last season, Gianni Zuiverloon and Marti Crespi paired up in the heart of the defense. However, the former has joined Kerala Blasters while the latter has penned a deal with East Bengal this season.

Head coach Josep Gombau needed a foreign center-back to partner Gaurav Bora and Carlos seems to be a perfect match for it. Having amassed over 100 appearances in Spain's Third Division with various clubs and 29 appearances in the Segunda Division, Carlos also had a brief stint with Dutch second division club Sparta Rotterdam on two separate occasions.

The Spaniard signed a two-year contract with Valencia in 2012 and played regularly for their reserves team in the Third Division. Impressed by his performance, the head coach gave him his senior team debut against Lille in the UEFA Champions League group stage. However, that turned out to be his last appearance for Valencia's senior team as he couldn't make a single La Liga appearance.

Delhi Dynamos have made good signings in the transfer window so far. The likes of Diawandou Diagne, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, and Martin Perez would guide Indian midfielders like Vinit Rai and Nandha Kumar and new signings like Jerry Mawihmingthanga would also benefit from them.

Apart from Zuiverloon and Crespi, they will also miss Rene Mihelic. Lallianzuala Chhangte's contract with Delhi Dynamos is over and being a free agent, he wants to give wings to his European ambitions.

Delhi Dynamos only have two foreign slots left and the fans are clamoring for a striker. The club better react fast before fans get further impatient.