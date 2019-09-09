Indian Football Transfers: FC Goa sign Amey Ranawade from Mohun Bagan

Amey Ranawade

What's the story?

FC Goa have re-signed promising defender Amey Ranawade after a brief and successful spell with I-League giants Mohun Bagan.

In case you didn't know...

Ranawade started his professional career with former I-League side DSK Shivajians F.C before signing for the Gaurs ahead of the 2016-17 season. The young defender didn't feature in the highly competitive league and only made his debut for FC Goa in the Hero Super Cup 2018 semi-final against East Bengal.

The heart of the matter

𝐇𝐄'𝐒 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊



We are thrilled to announce the signing of Amey Ranawade who is set to play his second stint with the Gaurs! 🧡



Join us in welcoming our new defender 💪🏻#NowWeRise #WelcomeBackAmey pic.twitter.com/nGCHFtevFX — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) September 7, 2019

FC Goa have made another statement by signing defender Amey Ranawade for his second stint at the club, ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Ranawade was quite excited on re-signing for FC Goa, saying, "I am happy to return to FC Goa after a year's absence. We have reached the semis and the final (in the previous seasons) and now it's time for us to win the title."

The 21-year old defender has been re-signed after impressing for the Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan in the 2018-19 season. Amey was a crucial part of the Mariners squad that lifted the 2018 Calcutta Football League trophy. He also made 4 appearances in the I-League for Mohun Bagan.

Although the versatile defender prefers playing as a centre-back, he can also fill in at the right side of the defense if the circumstances demand.

What's next?

After The Gaurs scored 78 goals in 36 league matches in the previous two seasons of the Indian Super League, Sergio Lobera is focusing on strengthening the defence ahead of the new season of the ISL.

The Spanish manager gave a go-ahead for signing Aiban Dohling from Shillong Lajong and now, the signing of Amey Ranawade gives the defence another much-needed boost in the pursuit of the ISL title.