Indian Football Transfers: ISL All-time Top-scorer Ferran Corominas extends FC Goa deal

Aravind Suchindran 24 May 2019, 18:05 IST

Ferran Corominas

FC Goa have announced that their star striker Ferran Corominas will turn out for the Gaurs in the next Indian Super League (ISL) season. The Spaniard Corominas has extended his contract by one year.

Corominas has been part of the Goa squad since the 2017-18 season, and in just two years, the 36-year-old Spaniard has surged to the top of the goal-scoring charts.

"I am happy to come back to Goa, and it’s what I have wanted since the end of last season. I have always said that my first option was to continue playing here. I love the place, the Goan people and the infrastructure we have,” the forward told FC Goa.

A vital player in Sergio Lobera's attacking brand of football at Goa, Corominas struck 18 goals in 20 games in his first season in India to claim the Golden Boot.

In the previous season, Coro maintained the same tenacity in front of the goal to hit 16 goals in 20 games and grab another Golden Boot trophy. In just these two seasons, Corominas surpassed Iain Hume as the all-time top-scorer of the ISL. Currently, Hume is third on the goal-scorers' charts with 28 goals with Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri trailing Coro by 4 goals.

Along with scoring a crazy amount of goals, Corominas contributed to Goa's campaign with his all-around performance, mainly providing assists for his teammates. He has 41 goals and 16 assists in the ISL and Super Cup over the last two seasons – twelve of those assists (7 in 2018-19 and 5 in 2017-18) came in the ISL. Corominas also has the most shots on goal by any player at 31.

Despite having the best individual stats, the ISL trophy, however, has eluded Corominas. FC Goa lost out to Bengaluru FC in a tight final in Mumbai this year, while last time around, they couldn't make it past the semifinals.

Corominas' performances still attracted a lot of interest from rival clubs with ATK and Kerala Blasters close to roping him in, according to sources. In that sense, Goa have completed a coup for retaining Corominas, a few days after handing contracts to their other foreigners Hugo Boumous, Carlos Pena and Ahmed Jahouh.

“It is true that I have had offers from a number of teams, but the most important thing is to be happy and in Goa, my family and I are happy," Corominas told FC Goa.

The forward revealed that he signed an extension hoping to get his hands on the ISL trophy.

“The goal for the coming season is clear. After a wonderful campaign last time around, the only thing that remains to be achieved is to be the champions of ISL.

"I do not have any personal goal. Winning a title as a team is the best there is and that’s the thing that will drive me.”

FC Goa President Akshay Tandon was elated after retaining the services of the player. “What can I say about Coro that you are not already aware of? He is simply the best.

"In my opinion, he is the best forward ever to step foot on Indian soil, period. Getting him back was a big priority for us. Now our team is complete, and I just can’t wait for the season to begin," Tandon said.