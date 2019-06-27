Indian Football Transfers: Kerala Blasters FC rope in Dutch defender Gianni Zuiverloon

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 84 // 27 Jun 2019, 16:04 IST

Gianni Zuiverloon played 17 matches for the Delhi Dynamos FC in the previous season

Kerala Blasters FC has finally signed Dutch defender Gianni Zuiverloon for the 2019-20 season of the Indian Super League. Previously, it was reported that they were set to rope in the footballer from Delhi Dynamos FC. The Blasters finally confirmed their latest signing on Wednesday posting a video on their official Twitter handle, referring Gianni as ‘The Wall from Netherlands.’

The stopper made his first appearance in Indian football after he was brought by Delhi Dynamos FC in the previous season of the ISL. Even though his team faltered in the league, Zuiverloon managed to impress with his defensive duties. Having played 17 matches last season, he was the best stopper for his team with 40 tackles, 36 inceptions and a couple of goals to his name.

Zuiverloon is an experienced campaigner who started his club career with Dutch heavyweights Feyenoord. Following which he played for several clubs in European countries like England and Spain. He even represented the Netherlands U21 team on 22 occasions. After proving himself on Indian soil in the first season itself, it will be a challenge for him to continue his good work for his new employers.

The Blasters had a very disappointing 2018/19 Indian Super League season, having finished at the ninth position with just a couple of wins in their quota of 18 matches. They conceded a total of 28 goals in their campaign, which speaks a lot of their defensive instability. Having the likes of Zuiverloon in the defence will be a big positive for the side.

Kerala Blasters FC has been making expensive deals in the transfer season. Apart from Zuiverloon, the management has been successful in securing the services of goal machine Bartholomew Ogbeche, from North East United FC and playmakers Mario Arques and Sergio Cidoncha from Jamshedpur FC. Eelco Schattorie, who led the North East United FC to its first ever semi-final finish is now the coach of Kerala Blasters FC.