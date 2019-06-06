Indian Football transfers: Kerala Blasters FC sign Bartholomew Ogbeche for 2019/20 season

sounak mullick
06 Jun 2019

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored 12 goals in the lSL last season

Kerala Blasters FC today announced the signing of forward Bartholomew Ogbeche for the upcoming 2019/20 Indian Super League season.

Ogbeche was in red-hot form in the previous edition of the competition and steered his former club NorthEast United FC to their first ever top-four finish. His former employers announced last month that they are parting ways the striker, who was the joint second top \-scorer in the ISL last season, along with Mumbai City FC’s Moudou Sougou.

North-East United FC roped in Ogbeche for the 2018/19 ISL from Eredivisie side Willem II. The investment reaped returns as the striker scored 12 goals in his first season in Indian football. Not only that, he was also one of the most prolific performers in the entire league. The former Paris Saint Germain striker will be aiming to perform as per expectations when he takes the field for his new side the coming season.

Ogbeche will be reuniting with his coach Eelco Schattorie who also was at NorthEast United FC in the past season. The task will be a lot easier for the gaffer since he has already worked with the footballer before. Kerala Blasters also will be signing defender Gianni Zuiverloon from Delhi Dynamos FC, who is also from the Netherlands.

Kerala Blasters had a dismal outing in the 2018/19 ISL season having finished at the 9th spot with just a couple of wins in their quota of 18 matches. Brushing the disappointment aside, their management is leaving no stones unturned to pick the best lot in the summer transfer window.

With a new setup, a collection of quality foreign recruitments, the Blasters will hope to see a change of fortune when the new season gets underway later this year.