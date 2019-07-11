×
Indian Football Transfers: Kerala Blasters FC sign Bilal Khan for the 2019-20 ISL

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
News
28   //    11 Jul 2019, 06:29 IST

Bilal Khan kept nine clean sheets for Real Kashmir FC in the 2018-19 I-League
Goalkeeper Bilal Khan has signed for Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters FC. The goalkeeper enjoyed a remarkable season with Real Kashmir FC in the 2018-19 I-League . Kerala Blasters FC confirmed the signing by releasing a video on its official Twitter handle.


Hailing from Khurja, in Uttar Pradesh, Bilal started his club career for Goa-based Churchill Brothers FC back in 2013. After a two-year appearance in the 2nd division I-League, he was roped in by FC Pune City, in 2016. Following a one-year stint with Gokulam Kerala FC, Bilal signed for the Snow Leopards in the previous season.

Bilal was a regular in the playing XI for Real Kashmir FC in the 2018-19 I-League. The custodian put up a spirited display throughout the league and managed to keep nine clean sheets in 19 matches. He was by far the best goalkeeper in the entire league, ahead of his nearest competitors by quite some distance. Bilal's heroics helped the team finish third in the league table, a commendable feat for the debutants.


On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC had a disastrous outing in the ISL last season, having finished ninth in the table with just a couple of wins.

The Kochi-based franchise managed to keep just fo clean sheets in the entire tournament. Hoepfully, they will manage to improve that area with the likes of Bilal Khan under the sticks.

Kerala Blasters FC came close to winning the ISL title a couple of times, but slipped in the penultimate match.

With expensive signings in the transfer market, the fans can hope for a change in fortune. Dutch defender Gianni Zuiverloon and Spanish midfielders, Mario Arques and Sergio Cidoncha have already joined the squad, making their squad lethal ahead of the new season.

Tags:
ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters FC Real Kashmir FC Bilal Khan (Football) Indian Football
