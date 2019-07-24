×
Indian Football Transfers: Kerala Blasters FC sign Rehenesh TP from NorthEast United FC

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
News
24 Jul 2019, 19:44 IST

Rehenesh TP started his club career for ONGC back in 2012
Rehenesh TP started his club career for ONGC back in 2012

Kerala Blasters have secured the services of goalkeeper Rehenesh TP from NorthEast United FC for the upcoming season. The footballer from Kerala was a part of the ‘Highlanders’ for the past five years, even though he was loaned a couple of times.


Rehenesh made his I-League debut for ONGC in the 2012-13 season, following which he played for other clubs like Mumbai Tigers, Rangdajied United and Shillong Lajong FC. It was during his stint with NorthEast United FC in the inaugural season of the Indian Super League that he gained prominence.

He was a regular in the squad in the next season too but was loaned to East Bengal for two short stints. After playing just 5 matches for the north eastern outfit in the previous season, he signed a new contract for the Kerala Blasters FC.

Rehenesh has been playing decent football in the Indian football circuit for the past few seasons, but the lack of playing time might have opted him to migrate to the other part of the nation. The custodian has also represented the India U23 and the Indian National Football team.

Kerala Blasters FC have been making big investments in the transfer market so far, they have already roped in foreign recruits like Bartholomew Ogbeche, Gianni Zuiverloon, Sergio Cidoncha, Mario Arques and Moustapha Gning. Not only that, but they also managed to sign Dutch tactician Eelco Schattorie, who was part of NorthEast United FC last season.

‘The Tuskers’ will also get the services of goalkeeper Bilal Khan for the upcoming season, who had a great outing with Real Kashmir FC in the I-League last season. It is expected that Rehenesh will get preference over Bilal Khan in the starting XI by virtue of being the more experienced keeper, and he has also worked with Eelco Schattorie last season.

Tags:
ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters FC NorthEast United FC Rehenesh TP Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF)
