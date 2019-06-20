×
Indian Football Transfers: Kerala Blasters FC sign U-17 World Cup star Rahul KP

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
News
170   //    20 Jun 2019, 19:44 IST

Rahul KP played for Indian Arrows in the I-League last season
Rahul KP played for Indian Arrows in the I-League last season

Kerala Blasters FC has made yet another remarkable signing by securing the services of youngster Rahul Kannoly Praveen (also known as Rahul KP) for the 2019-20 Indian Super League. He was an integral part of the Indian Arrows team which impressed during the I-League last season, having featured in all of their matches.

Rahul was part of the Indian squad which played in the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017. Following the tournament, he was inducted in the Indian Arrows, a developmental squad of the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF). He made his professional debut in Arrows’ first I-League match of the season in 2017. Simultaneously, the forward has played for India U-17, India U-20 and India U-23 teams respectively.


It was his eye-catching display for the Arrows that earned him a call from ‘The Tuskers.’ This will be a new challenge for him altogether, playing in a star-studded team like the Kerala Blasters FC. During his stint with the Indian Arrows, he was a regular in the playing XI. It will be interesting to see how much playing time the pacey footballer gets to showcase his talents in the Indian Super League.

Kerala Blasters FC has been phenomenal in the transfer market this season, having made major signings in the build-up to the new season. The management has successfully roped in Dutch manager Eelco Schattorie from North-East United FC earlier this year. Apart from this, they have signed playmakers Mario Arques and Sergio Cidoncha from Jamshedpur FC, defender Gianni Zuiverloon from Delhi Dynamos FC and goal machine Bartholomew Ogbeche from North-East United FC.

The Blasters fared poorly in the 2018-19 ISL, having finished at the ninth spot with just two wins in their campaign, their worst performance ever. For the moment, the club is leaving no stones unturned to assemble a quality squad in their pursuit for a maiden ISL title. 

Tags:
ISL 2018-19 Indian Arrows Football Kerala Blasters FC Rahul Kannoly Praveen Indian Football
