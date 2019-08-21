Indian Football Transfers: Kerala Blasters sign centre-back Jairo Rodrigues

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST News 225 // 21 Aug 2019, 19:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jairo Rodrigues

Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters have bolstered their defensive line by signing Brazilian defender Jairo Rodrigues from Montedio Yamagata, a second division club in Japan.

The Brazilian is the second foreign defender signed by the Kochi outfit in this transfer window. Blasters had earlier acquired the services of Gianni Zuiverloon from Delhi Dynamos. Sandesh Jhingan will be a strong pillar at the back for Eelco Schattorie as well.

Jairo Rodrigues began his professional career with América Futebol Clube in Brazil, in 2011. He then plied his trade with Botev Vratsa, a club in the First League in Bulgaria. In 2015, Rodrigues joined Trofense club in Portugal and featured in 26 games in defence. His other stints include Neftchi Baku and Sepahan clubs in Azerbaijan and Iran respectively. He was part of Montedio in the J2 League before striking a deal with the Indian club.

The 26-year old has wide experience of playing in different leagues across the world. Rodrigues has played in six different countries over a span of 8 seasons. The defender is 6ft 3in tall and is expected to form a strong defensive unit before the keeper. If paired with Sandesh Jhingan, who is 6ft 2in tall, Rodrigues will form a strong partnership with good aerial presence in the box for Blasters.

Eelco Schattorie's move from NorthEast United to Kerala Blasters has led to a series of changes in the Yellow Army. The club has aimed at resolving each problem that hindered their progress to the semi-finals in the last two seasons. The attack was sharpened by former NorthEast United striker Bartholomew Ogbeche. In midfield, the management altered the personnel by roping in Mario Arques, Sergio Cidoncha and Moustapha Gning.

The foreign recruits will be supported by a mix of talent and experience in the Indian contingent. While Sahal Abdul Samad, Arjun Jayaraj and KP Rahul will provide fresh talent, Darren Calderia and Seityasen Singh will aid with their experience on the field.

With the latest arrival, KBFC has built a strong backline for their lineup. Jairo Rodrigues is expected to combine with Sandesh Jhingan at centre-back. Gianni Zuiverloon might be played out of his favourable position on the right. Lalruatthara could be starting on the left side for the Blasters.