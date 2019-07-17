Indian Football Transfers: Kerala Blasters sign Mouhamadou Moustapha Gning from Spanish third division club SD Ejea

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 220 // 17 Jul 2019, 22:53 IST

Mouhamadou Moustapha Gning (in green) will be Kerala Blasters' fifth foreigner

Kerala Blasters have continued their foreign signing spree by bringing in Senegalese defensive midfielder Mouhamadou Moustapha Gning for the 2019-20 season of the ISL. The 30-year-old becomes the fifth foreigner to pen a deal with the two-time ISL finalists - the previous four being Gianni Zuiverloon, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mario Arques, and Sergio Cidoncha.

Moustapha has made over 200 appearances in the Spanish third division, playing for numerous clubs like UD Logrones, CD Sarinena, SD Amorebieta, CD Ebro, Lleida Esportiu, and last played for SD Ejea. He also has 12 appearances in the Copa del Rey and played both the home and away fixtures against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the 2017-18 Copa del Rey.

"I’m really excited to be a part of Kerala Blasters and can’t wait to start playing for the team. I appreciate the opportunity and am really curious to know more about Indian football and discover the culture of an amazing state like Kerala. My ultimate goal is to put in my best on the pitch and fight for the goals of the club," Moustapha was quoted as saying to the club officials after signing the deal.

The new head coach Eelco Schattorie was delighted with Moustapha's signing and was looking forward to working with him.

"We are very happy and proud to have signed a player like Moustapha, who is a rock in the midfield. Players like him, who are willing to put in that extra effort are like cement that keeps the team together. Looking forward to working with him," Eelco Schattorie said after the Senegalese signed the deal.

Kerala Blasters now have only two foreign slots remaining and many believe that one of them is reserved for another striker, who will help the team link up with Bartholomew Ogbeche upfront.

Kerala Blasters have made a ritual of announcing signings only on Wednesday. If that is the case, their fans will have to wait for another seven days to know who their latest addition to the squad will be.