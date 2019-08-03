Indian Football Transfers: Minerva Punjab FC sign Sanju Pradhan from Mumbai City FC

sounak mullick
News
03 Aug 2019, 15:28 IST

Sanju Pradhan (right) played two seasons for Mumbai City FC

Indian footballer Sanju Pradhan has signed for Minerva Punjab for the upcoming 2019-20 season from Mumbai City FC. The winger enjoyed a three-year stint with the Mumbai based side, having played 9 matches for the side in the Indian Super League last season.

Our first Indian Signing needs no introduction! Presenting Sanju Pradhan, now a #Warrior. pic.twitter.com/4Zo1tkl2Ob — MINERVA PUNJAB FC (@minervapunjabfc) August 2, 2019

Having started his senior career for Air India back in 2006, he got a break a couple of years later when he was roped in by Kolkata giants East Bengal. It was during his time with the ‘red and gold’ brigade that he gained prominence.

He was effective in the wings, often creating danger with his speedy runs. Pradhan was a mainstay in the squad for a few years and even lead the team on several occasions.

Following that, in 2013, he left Kolkata and moved to five-time champions Dempo, but his stay was short-lived. He has played for several clubs around the country since then, including Atletico De Kolkata, Salgaoncar, Northeast United FC, FC Pune City, DSK Shivajians and finally Mumbai City FC. Pradhan has also represented the national team in five matches.

Even though he was a regular for the Mumbai City FC in 2017-18, he was benched quite often last season. The change in outfits is going to be a blessing for the footballer, as he is bound to get more playing time for the Punjab-based side. On the other hand, Minerva Punjab FC will benefit from the vast experience which Pradhan brings to the side.

After a historic I-League triumph in 2017-18, Minerva Punjab FC's title defence was quite poor, having finished in the 9th position. Their AFC Cup was not great either, they were eliminated in the group stages itself.

Indian Chun Yan Law has been appointed as the head coach of the side for the new season. Apart from that, the club have also secured the services of Gambian playmaker Dawda Cessay and Nepalese custodian Kiran Chemjong.