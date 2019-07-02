Indian Football Transfers: Gokulam Kerala front runners to sign Mohun Bagan's Henry Kisekka

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW ANALYST Exclusive 161 // 02 Jul 2019, 19:22 IST

Henry Kisekka is on his way back to his former club Gokulam Kerala after a spell in Kolkata with Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan player Henry Kisekka is in advanced stage of negotiation with his former club Gokulam Kerala, Sportskeeda has learned. The Ugandan has received offers from other I-League clubs as well, including East Bengal, but the Malabarians are the front runners so far.

Joining the Red and Gold Brigade from arch-rivals Mohun Bagan could have been a huge move and hence the deal was kept under wraps. However, the chances of Kisekka joining East Bengal look bleak as Gokulam Kerala has made a better offer and are leading the race.

The Malabarians roped Kisekka in the winter transfer window of the 2017-18 I-League to help them avoid relegation. His signing proved to be a game changer for Gokulam Kerala as they won three of their last seven matches that were against eventual champions Minerva Punjab and Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

In the 2018 Super Cup, Kisekka's double strike against ISL club Northeast United was enough to send them to the Round of 16 where they encountered eventual winners Bengaluru FC. Even in that game, the Ugandan gave Gokulam Kerala the lead but Miku and Sunil Chhetri's strike later in the game knocked them out.

Kisekka scored in both of their matches against Mohun Bagan in the 2017-18 I-League which forced the management to sign him for the next season's Calcutta Football League and I-League. Gokulam Kerala wanted to retain him for the next season too but they couldn't match the Green and Maroon club's lucrative financial deal.

His understanding with Dipanda Dicka proved to be the cutting edge for Mohun Bagan as they ended East Bengal's tenure of winning eight consecutive CFL titles. In the I-League, Kisekka scored five goals and provided four assists but the club management released him just before their final match.

Gokulam Kerala will participate in the Durand Cup, which is to be held in August in Kolkata, and have made some intelligent signings so far. They have roped Malemnganba Meitei from NEROCA and Lalromawia from I-League Second Division club Chhinga Veng.

In case the deal breaks through, Kisekka will be a valuable addition to the Gokulam Kerala squad which finished tenth in the I-League last season. The Kerala Premier League finalists avoided relegation narrowly as Shillong Lajong faced the brunt.