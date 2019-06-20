Indian Football Transfers: Mohun Bagan rope in former FC Goa midfielder Imran Khan

Imran Khan played for Gokulam Kerala FC in the previous edition of the I-League

Mohun Bagan has successfully completed the signing of Indian midfielder Imran Khan for the upcoming season of the I-League. The century-old club announced the arrival of the footballer on their official Twitter handle on Thursday afternoon. The Manipuri started his senior career with the Kolkata-based Mohammedan Sporting Club back in 2013, following which he represented Fateh Hyderabad.

The 25-year was a part of FC Goa’s squad in the 2018-19 Indian Super League but never managed to make his debut. Midway through the season, he was loaned to I-League outfits Gokulam Kerala FC, having made his debut for the South Indian club back in January this year against Chennai City FC. Imran can play as a central attacking midfielder and as a left winger at a striking pace.

Pintu Mahata was a vital cog for Mohun Bagan in the midfield last season, but his place was void after the youngster was roped in by arch-rivals East Bengal a few days ago. Imran Khan seems to be the perfect replacement for the outgoing footballer. His first real test in a ‘green and maroon’ jersey will be playing in the muddy pitches during the Calcutta Football League which generally kicks-off in July or August.

Mohun Bagan has been pretty busy in the transfer market this summer, having made huge investments. Yesterday, the ‘Mariners’ roped in Spanish striker Salva Chamorro, who is a former Villarreal B and Barcelona B player. In another promising move, the club secured the services of Spanish defender Fran Morante to solidify their defence line.

Mohun Bagan had a disappointing outing in the I-League last season, having finished in fifth position in the standings. But with the aid of a Spanish unit and a few fresh faces at their disposal spearheaded by newly appointed coach Kibu Vicuna and assistant coach Tomasz Thcorz, the former I-League winners are expecting a change in fortune when the new season kicks-off.