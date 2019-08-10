Indian Football Transfers: Mohun Bagan sign former Chicago Fire defender Daniel Cyrus as their fifth foreigner

Avik Roy

Cyrus has played CONCACAF Gold Cup in recent times

I-League club Mohun Bagan strengthened their squad by signing former Chicago Fire defender Daniel Cyrus for the upcoming season, the club said through their official website on Saturday.

The 28-year-old plays as a central defender, but can also double up as a right-back if needed. The 6 feet 3.5 inch tall defender has the experience of playing in his native country Trinidad and Tobago and also in the USA, Honduras, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia.

Cyrus started his youth career at Stokely Vale, but switched to Santa Rosa where he played for two seasons. This was his first stint as a professional footballer but he couldn’t impress the club management, and had to spend time at Caledonia AIA and Sporting Kansas City on loan spells.

He then joined a top ranked club in Trinidad and Tobago, W Connection, and went on to spend five seasons there. This was the most successful time for Cyrus in his senior career as he won the TT Pro League title, the TT FA Cup, as well as the TT Charity Shield for W Connection. He has also played in the CONCACAF Champions League.

He made his first appearance on Asian soil when he joined Vietnamese side Hanoi FC in 2014 on a season long loan spell. In 2015, he sealed a dream move to Major League Soccer Club Chicago Fire on another loan spell. Before joining Mohun Bagan, he spent a year at Honduran club Juticalpa and Saudi Arabian club Al-Orobah.

Cyrus has been a regular choice in the national team and recently played in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, where Trinidad and Tobago lost both their group matches against Panama and USA, by 0-2 and 0-6 margin respectively.

Trinidad and Tobago finished runners-up in the 2012 and 2014 edition of the tournament and on both occasions, Cyrus was an integral part of the team. He was also the standout performer in the 2014 edition and found a place in the team of the tournament.

So far, he has represented 83 times his country 83 times.

Before Cyrus, another Trinidad and Tobago player, Cornell Glenn, played for Mohun Bagan, whereas Willis Plaza and Wedson Anselme plied their trade for East Bengal.