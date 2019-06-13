Indian Football Transfers: Mumbai City sign Real Kashmir's Surchandra Singh

Surchandra Singh

Indian Super League club Mumbai City FC have confirmed the signing of Surchandra Singh from Real Kashmir. He agrees to join the Islanders on a one-year deal and will try to emerge as a valuable signing for Jorge Costa.

Jorge Costa further strengthens our squad with another versatile addition to the team. Surchandra Singh is a box-to-box midfielder who is also capable of playing on the wings. The 25-year-old joins us from Real Kashmir FC. #WelcomeSurchandra #ApunkaTeam #TheIslanders pic.twitter.com/8eiGUDEOZr — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) June 12, 2019

The 25-year-old has the ability to play anywhere in the middle of the park, although he is primarily a box-to-box midfielder. With his versatility coming into play, he possesses the aptness to play in an advanced midfield position and through the attacking flanks as well.

The Indian International was contracted to I-League outfit Real Kashmir last season. He managed to appear 16 times and find the back of the net on three occasions, thereby helping his former side finish third during their debut campaign in the Indian top flight league.

Hailing from Manipal, he managed to feature for the local second division side Langsning FC before signing for DSK Shivajians in 2015. The midfielder was an integral player at the Pune based club and was part of the famous squad which managed to beat Bengaluru FC 2-0 that season.

He didn't get sufficient game time at Mohun Bagan and forced out of the club to join the then recently-promoted side Real Kashmir a year ago. He was one of the standout players for the club and his eye-catching performances have interested Jorge Costa, who has added him to the already-strengthened midfield ranks.

Surchandra Singh follows Rowlin Borges to Mumbai Football Arena in this transfer window. The former Northeast United midfielder signed for the Islanders on a three-year deal.

With these signings, Jorge Costa has the luxury to rotate the midfield as he possesses plenty of quality options. Surchandra and Rowlin will join the likes of Pablo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, and Milan Singh.

Similar to Rowlin's previous club, Mumbai City were overwhelming last season. Jorge Costa will have the pressure to deal with high expectations for the next campaign after setting a trademark by featuring in the Semifinal stage for the second time in the club's history. WIth some squad tinkering, they will be considered as one of the favorites to lift the trophy next season.