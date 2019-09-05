Indian football transfers: NEROCA FC add six foreigners to their roster

Marvin Devon Phillip made 75 appearances for Trinidad and Tobago

NEROCA FC have completed the signing of six foreigners ahead of the 2019-20 I-League season. NEROCA released all their overseas players from last season and recruited fresh faces in the build-up to the league. It is also learnt as per reports from Goal that their foreign entrants will join the squad in early October.

Among the more notable signings is Trinidadian goalkeeper Marvin Devon Phillip. The footballer has played his club football in the Caribbean and made 72 appearances for his national team. His countrymate Taryk Sampson will play as a centre-back for NEROCA FC. The 22-year-old played for local clubs such as Ma Pau Stars and Central FC before he penned down the contract for the I-League club.

NEROCA FC have also roped in the Congolese duo of Gaty Kouami and Sekle Yawo Zico. Gaty plays as a central midfielder while Sekle is a striker. Former Mail International Boubacar Diarra has also been added to the roster. The 26-year-old winger from Mali will add firepower to the Orange Brigade in the final third. Diarra has played club football in countries such as Mali, Congo, Tunisia and Egypt.

Striker Ousmane Diawara is the sixth foreign recruit for NEROCA FC. Starting his club career in Mali, the African shifted his base to Sweden and played for IFK Stocksund, a second division club.

The Manipur based club will be making its third appearance in the I-League. They were promoted to the top tier after winning the Second Division I-League in the 2016-17 season. Coach Gift Raikhan led NEROCA FC to a runners-up finish in their debut season.

They failed to re-create a similar feat in the following season and ended up in the 6th position. With Gift Raikhan taking charge of the team once again after a one-year gap, NEROCA FC can hope for a change in fortunes when the new season kicks-off.