Indian Football Transfers: NorthEast United re-sign Mislav Komorski

Mislav Komorski playing for NorthEast United in the 2018-19 season (Photo: Indian Super League)

NorthEast United FC have re-signed Croatian defender Mislav Komorski ahead of the Indian Super League 2019-20 season.

Komorski graduated from the Dinamo Zagreb academy but did not get a chance to play for the senior side. Though, he ended up featuring for three different clubs in his home country, NK Lokomotiva Zagreb, Hrvatski Dragovoljac, and Inter Zaprisic before moving to India in 2018.

The Croatian defender represented his home country at almost all youth levels as he turned up for Croatia U16, Croatia U17, Croatia U18, Croatia U19, and Croatia U20.

The 27-year old Croatian centre back would be returning to the club after representing the Highlanders in the 2018-19 season.

He made 10 appearances for the side before getting injured and ending his season pre-maturely missing out the latter stages of the season. His disciplined performances helped Eelco Schattorie's side keep a good defensive record and help the club reach the knockout stages of the ISL for the first time.

Apart from being an astute defender at the back, Komorski is a great passer of the ball and helps his side in initiating attacks. He recorded 87.5% accuracy in passing last season, one of the best in the league.

NorthEast United FC also announced the signing of 28-year old Dutch centre back Kai Heerings along with the re-signing of Komorski. Jarni would be hoping to get the best out of the Dutch-Croatian pairing at the heart of the defence in his first season in charge of the club.

After making it to the knockout stages for the first time, the Highlanders would be aiming to lift their maiden Indian Super League trophy in the 2019-20 season.