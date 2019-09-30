Indian Football Transfers: NorthEast United retain Panagiotis Triadis

Panagiotis Triadis

Indian Super League (ISL) side NorthEast United FC retained Greek playmaker Panagiotis Triadis for the upcoming season. Triadis has appeared for German as well as Greek Youth National sides courtesy his dual passport.

The 27-year-old midfielder began his career with a German lower-division side FC Naurod before moving to Eintracht Frankfurt and SV Wehen Wiesbaden in his youth career. Triadis made his professional debut with Wiesbaden itself in 2010.

Triadis moved to his native country Greece and then plied his trade with Xanthi in the Greek top division, racking up 80 appearances over six seasons before moving to Apollon Smyrnis in 2018. Triadis scored twice in 14 games and then joined the Highlanders in the Indian Super League during the winter transfer window on a free transfer in the middle of the season.

Triadis got 7 games under his belt and impressed the fans and pundits alike. He was instrumental in NorthEast United's late surge in the tournament to make it to the top four for the first time in ISL history.

On 26 January 2019, he made his debut for his new team in a 1–0 win over Chennaiyin, after being substituted on in the 75th minute for Federico Gallego. He created a number of chances for Gallego and Bartholomew Ogbeche in the few games he played, having a huge impact on NEUFC's semi-final aspirations.

He also showed his defensive traits with crucial interceptions and blocks at regular intervals to cut-off the opponents in the middle of the park and change the course of play. Despite being with the team for only four months, Triadis managed to impress the fans by winning the Fans' Player of the Season award for best midfielder.

With Jose Leudo and Triadis in the midfield, NorthEast United look good to go in the next season.