Indian Football Transfers: NorthEast United sign Milan Singh from Mumbai City

Avik Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 9 // 12 Aug 2019, 18:27 IST

Milan Singh returns to NorthEast United FC

Indian Super League club NorthEast United have signed defensive midfielder Milan Singh from Mumbai City FC, the club said through a video posted on their official account on Monday.

Milan, who last year signed for Mumbai City from Kerala Blasters, played 15 matches for the Islanders. Even though he didn't score a goal, his efficiency as a defensive blocker earned the trust of coach Jorge Costa and he was a regular player in the team.

This is going to be a homecoming for the Manipuri player who earlier played for the Highlanders in 2014, on loan from Shillong Lajong.

Milan started his youth career at the Tata Football Academy before joining East Bengal for a single season. He began his professional career with Pailan Arrows and scored in his first match for the club, against Delhi United in the Durand Cup. In his four seasons with Pailan, Milan had been a part of some memorable victories.

The 27-year-old signed for Shillong Lajong in 2013 and played the I-League tournament before joining NorthEast United on loan next year. In 2015, Milan signed for the I-League's then latest entrants DSK Shivajians but was loaned out to another ISL club Delhi Dynamos.

One of his memorable performances included a screamer against ATK which earned a point for his team. In 2017, Milan was signed by Kerala Blasters on a permanent transfer. He made his debut against ATK. Last year, he signed for Mumbai City.

Milan represented the country in six matches for the U-23 squad. His only match for the senior national team came in a friendly against Cambodia in 2017.