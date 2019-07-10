Indian Football Transfers: Real Kashmir FC rope in Subhash Singh from NEROCA FC

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 12 // 10 Jul 2019, 12:35 IST

Subhash Singh played for NEROCA FC since 2016

Indian forward Subhash Singh has signed for Real Kashmir FC after a three-year stint with northeast side NEROCA FC. One of the more experienced players in the squad, the local boy played delightful football for his previous side in the 2018-19 I-League.

The Manipuri started his senior career with Air India, after which he was roped in by East Bengal. Following his stay in Kolkata, he played for several clubs including Salgaoncar FC, Pune FC, Shillong Lajong FC, Mumbai City FC, Bharat FC and finally NEROCA FC. Subhash has also played for the Indian U19 and U23 teams respectively.

Having played 18 matches for NEROCA FC last season, he scored 4 goals and also provided many assists. He improved immensely playing as a winger - the pace which he generates poses a threat to any team. He will be a lethal weapon to whichever team he represents.

Real Kashmir FC made an impressive debut in the I-League last season. The ‘snow leopards’ were in contention for the league title for most of last season, but fell short at the end, finishing third behind East Bengal and eventual winners Chennai City FC.

In spite of the inspiring display, David Robertson’s boys lacked goal-scoring prowess. The Kashmir based side scored just 25 goals in the entire campaign, which is below par. With the likes Subhash Singh in the squad, the unit will get an extra punch which is necessary for the final third. He will also provide support to forwards Gnohere Krizo and Kallum Higginbotham.

Real Kashmir FC will begin their new season with the Durand Cup which begins next month. They are scheduled to play against I-League champions Chennai City FC on August 7 at the Kalyani Stadium. After a three-day gap, they will be up against Army Green on August 11, while their last group stage clash is on August 16, where they will lock horns with ISL outfits FC Goa.