Indian Football Transfers: Sahal Abdul Samad signs contract extension with Kerala Blasters till 2022

Sahal Abdul Samad

Kerala Blasters FC is happy to announce the contract extension of Sahal Abdul Samad, the Hero ISL Emerging Player of 2018-19 season, for a period of 3 years. The 22-year-old from Kannur, joined KBFC in the year 2017 and was quick to make it to the first team, having displayed an impressive performance during the Second Division I-League, as part of the KBFC Reserve Team that finished as Group Champions.

The attacking midfielder, fondly referred to as the ‘Indian Ozil” by fans, has shown amazing technique and creativity on the field during ISL season-5. This gained him an opportunity to debut for the National team in the U-23 friendly match against Qatar in Doha and further play at the Asian Football Cup U-23 Championship.

“Football has been my greatest passion since childhood and there is no greater pride and happiness for me than playing for my state. I belong here,” says Sahal. Kerala Blasters Assistant Coach, Ishfaq Ahmed says, “Sahal’s contract extension with KBFC reaffirms his commitment to Kerala and to grow further beyond being ISL’s Best Emerging Player. The club is committed to be a part of this journey with him.”