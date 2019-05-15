Indian Football: Twitter reacts as Igor Stimac is named the new National Team Head coach

Igor Stimac (left) with Croatian football legend Davor Suker (Image: Twitter)

The announcement was due at any moment and when a Twitter account of Igor Stimac, the top contender for the Indian national football team head coach, suddenly popped up late on Tuesday, it was guaranteed that the signing would be made official on Wednesday.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) expectedly appointed the Croatian World Cup bronze medallist as the new head coach of the Indian Football team around noon with the social media profiles on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram slowly gaining traction as the day progressed.

While that was the story of Stimac's job confirmation, Indian football fans on social media had a field day welcoming the 51-year-old. While some advised caution in his selection and style of play, many others were just happy seeing someone of the calibre of Stimac taking up the role of the coach.

Stimac finished third in the 1998 FIFA World Cup with Croatia and grabbed the 1987 Youth Championships with Yugoslavia U-19. He also has experience playing for Derby County and West Ham United in the Premier League before the turn of the century and millenium.

The defender would go on to coach the Croatian national team from 2013-14, guiding them to a FIFA World ranking of No 4 and seeing them make the final stages of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. He also enjoyed stints in his youth club Hajduk Split before enjoying a certain degree of success NK Zagreb and Zadar.

Results didn't favour Stimac in his recent coaching assignments with Sepahan in the Persian Gulf Pro League and Al-Shahania in the Qatar Stars League. But he comes to India with a clean slate and is looking to continue the work done by his predecessor Stephen Constantine.

Stimac's immediate goal is to call for a national camp and see India do well in the Thailand King's Cup in June. They are set to face Curacao in the opener on June 5.

That apart, Stimac will helm India at the Intercontinental Cup featuring Tajikistan, Syria and North Korea in July while later assignments include the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Here's how Twitter welcomed Stimac to the country:

🇭🇷🤝🇮🇳 Igor Štimac is appointed new @IndianFootball head coach - we wish a lot of success to former #Croatia international and head coach!#BeProud #Family https://t.co/w88GFYDIp3 — HNS (@HNS_CFF) May 15, 2019

I’d like to extend a warm welcome to the new boss, @stimac_igor on his appointment as coach of the National team. He brings with him tremendous experience of having coached on some of the biggest stages in football. We will do well to benefit from it. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 15, 2019

While there is a change in guard at the helm, what doesn’t change is our desire to keep improving. What I am also assuming won’t change is the way all you fans have backed us. Let’s all turn to this new chapter together. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 15, 2019

I welcome Igor Stimac as the new head coach for @IndianFootball. He is the right candidate to coach the #BlueTigers. Indian Football is going through a transition, and I am confident his vast experience will guide us to higher echelons in this sport.@stimac_igor #Football — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) May 15, 2019

Welcome Igor Stimac!



The 1998 World Cup bronze medallist has taken over at the Indian national team's helm, as Stephen Constantine's successor.



All the best gaffer!#IndianFootball @IndianFootball @IgorStimac pic.twitter.com/YtFGUx5y7L — Zinc Football (@ZincFootball) May 15, 2019

Let's welcome @stimac_igor to #IndianFootball with a thumping applause.



Let's back him with full energy and positivity.



Let's hope he will prove to be the best n he who will guide Indian football team to a new height.



My best wishes to Stimac and Indian Football. https://t.co/dgr6ycwuJp — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) May 15, 2019

Look forward to working with you very closely Igor. All of us @bengalurufc are excited to work with you — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) May 15, 2019

Stimac Igor is the new Indian national men's team coach, after Stephen Constantine stepped down following the AFC Asian Cup exit this year. Igor's first managerial test is in less than a month, at the King's Cup in Thailand, where India faces Curaçao on June 5.#IndianFootball — Manasi Pathak (@ThatUnitedLady) May 15, 2019

Welcome to India, @stimac_igor !

We look forward to you driving the mission forward !#BlueTigers #IgorStimac — Sumedhh Bilgi (@SumedhhBilgi) May 15, 2019

Deep defense good but we need pace in attack..just the like match against Thailand in Asia Cup. Hope you start by winning the Kings Cup with new tactics and good attacking techniques !! All the best !! Welcome !! — Subrata Dey (@d_subrataCE) May 15, 2019

Welcome @stimac_igor to India 🇮🇳. I'd like to wish you all the best. I hope you'll take us to the next level. Kindly start the National camp as we're just 21 days away from Kings Cup and the 1st match is against a tough opponent. All the best 👍💯 pic.twitter.com/bd8SwQSxM3 — Uddipta Kr Kashyap (@UddiptaKr) May 15, 2019

Dobrodosli @IgorStimac! Hoping to see the National team achieve greater heights under your tenure. Request you to kindly give opportunities to the deserving players unlike your predecessor. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Ck9PECRtdh — 'Blocked By Mr. Patel & Mr. Constantine' Club (@BBPCClubIndia) May 15, 2019

Welcome to #india 🇮🇳

Former head coach & legend of @HNS_CFF football team @stimac_igor is the new senior team manager of @IndianFootball.

Best of luck gaffer !!!#WelcomeIgor #Indianfootball pic.twitter.com/jXXsRWt9l0 — East Bengal Supporters Movement (@movementEB) May 15, 2019

Congratulations to @IgorStimac on being appointed as the new coach of Indian Football Team. Hoping that our players learn the best from him and scale newer heights. Hope that our young players take inspiration from his great footballing career. https://t.co/yM5ujanQ7x — CPIM Maharashtra (@mahacpimspeak) May 15, 2019

With #Football gaining popularity in our county & viewers increased rapidly, the last few seasons of #ISL being proof. At this juncture all eyes are on #BlueTigers! On behalf of @official_ksfa welcoming @stimac_igor as our new coach for @IndianFootball & wishing him all the best pic.twitter.com/ytspqWrPfc — N A Haris (@mlanaharis) May 15, 2019

Oh wowww one of the great is going to come India and develop our football. It's going to be a great for @IndianFootball . Time to get better and beat the best teams in world. Come on india !!! — Sivasankar (@siva19934) May 15, 2019

@stimac_igor congratulations sirji for appointment as a Head Coach of @IndianFootball.

Welcome to India.

Hope that we can upgrade our football standard & achieve our footballing goal worldwide under your leadership. Best wishes to u. — amardeep kundale (@amardeepkufa) May 15, 2019

India gears up for #Balkan magic. Former #Croatia defender Igor Stimac, who was part of Croatia team who finished third at the 1998 #Football World Cup, appointed new head coach of Indian men’s national team. — দেবপ্রিয় চৌধুরী I Debaprio Choudhury 🇮🇳 (@DebaprioChoudry) May 15, 2019

@stimac_igor Congratulations from Doha. I’m sure you’ll do a great job there. Your stint at Al Shahaniya impressed me a lot. Best of luck. — Mohamed Aminul Islam (@mdamins) May 15, 2019

Welcome to India, boss. Best of luck. — Debatosh Basak (@fromDebo) May 15, 2019