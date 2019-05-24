Indian Football: "World Cup qualification is everybody's dream; Nobody can take that away," says head coach Igor Stimac

"Give us the time, support us through the process, fighting for India is a job for all of us," new Indian National Football Team head coach Igor Stimac appealed as he addressed the press for the first time in his new role, in New Delhi today.

Stimac, who attended the press conference with the AIFF's new Technical Director Doru Isac, said the job of this new regime will be to set processes and synchronize style of playing across the age groups of Indian football.

"The major objective of every nation is to play the World Cup - it's an objective, it's a dream. After spending two weeks in the country, to tell you we will go to the World Cup will be nonsense," Isac said while acknowledging the seeds for the future have been sown, and the time is ripe for harvesting the benefits.

"It is a national objective to be at the World Cup, not just the Federation. The government, the fans, the media, everyone wants us to be there, and we need to work hard together to make the dream possible," Isac said.

"No one can stop the nation, the players or anybody dreaming about the World Cup, everybody is allowed to do so, but hard work needs to be put, together with the dream. More professionalism, a better approach, better communication, everything is necessary for our progress," the Croatian head coach said.

Stimac stressed on the need for communication across Indian Football. "Of course, communication is so important. There are problems between the leagues, there are some other little problems in our football, we solve that if we communicate," he said.

The head coach and technical director both agreed on the fact that there is a need to work together with all the stakeholders in the different leagues and clubs.

"The situation of the leagues is not a conflict or war. It's about being together. We need a positive environment and the right quality and quantity of matches. The way the games are played is important," Isac said.

Stimac said that both I-League and ISL clubs are on his radar and that he was looking forward to working along with them.

"I will visit the clubs, I will speak to different head coaches, I will communicate with the clubs, those are important little aspects of my job," the head coach said.

Stimac also said that his role at the AIFF and Indian Football would not be limited to picking players for the national camp and training the senior team and the Under-23 team.

"Even on the league situation, I may not be a decision-maker, but my opinion will definitely be taken into consideration by the Federation," Stimac said.

"I-League has something the ISL cannot buy - tradition. You cannot buy that ever," Stimac said.