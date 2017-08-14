Indian-origin Liverpool playmaker wanted by former European champions

The 18-year-old is likely to join a Championship club ahead of the deadline day.

Dhanda scored against Swansea City in the Premier League 2 on Friday

Former European Cup champions Nottingham Forest are among a host of clubs fighting for the signature of the Indian-origin playmaker at Liverpool, Yan Dhanda.

Along with Forest, who are now managed by former Brentford and Rangers boss Mark Warburton, former English champions Leeds United and Bristol City are also in the race to sign the 18-year-old on loan.

Dhanda has been an impressive performer for Liverpool ever since he joined the Reds from West Bromwich Albion in 2013. The starlet, who is eligible to represent India in international football due to his Indian roots, has played for England U-17s in the past. His primary position on the pitch is just off the striker but Dhanda can also play across the frontline.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp alluded to his Indian roots while inviting Dhanda to train with the first team last season, saying: "Probably we are the only club with an Indian player in the squad. Yan Dhanda is a very good player and hopefully, he can come through."

While Dhanda is highly-rated at the Merseyside club, a failure to cement a squad place for the 2017-18 Premier League season might see the youngster being farmed out to the second tier. Forest have made a fine start to their 2017-18 Championship campaign by notching two wins in two games. Whether they can seal the loan deal for Dhanda before deadline day remains to be seen.

Dhanda has only 12 months remaining on his Anfield contract hence sending him out on loan at this juncture could be a risky move for Liverpool if the player ends up impressing in the Championship. Last season, he played 24 games for Liverpool U18s, who are currently managed by club legend Steven Gerrard, and scored and assisted a total of 14 goals.

The Birmingham-born lad is currently with Liverpool's U23s for the 2017-18 season. Dhanda scored the clinching goal in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Swansea City in their Premier League 2 opener on Friday.

August 31st is the deadline day for the summer transfer window in England. Dhanda, with his performances for Liverpool U23s, has certainly caught the eye of top Championship clubs which could only be a good thing for the player as well as his big contingent of Indian supporters.

