Indian U-17 Women's National Team face defeat against Russia

Press Release
NEWS
News
254   //    19 Jul 2018, 20:10 IST

India U17 women's team
India U17 women's team

The Indian U-17 Women’s National Team lost 1-3 to Russia in the BRICS U-17 Football Tournament today (July 19, 2018) in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Coming on the back of a 1-5 loss against the hosts South Africa, the Indian eves took an early lead through Soumya Guguloth in the 6th minute but Russia came back strong and ran out eventual winners scoring three goals in the remaining time.

After Soumya had put India ahead in the 6th minute as she slotted home from a cross, the opponents did little wait and in the 9th minute equalized proceedings.

Samiksha’s effort in the 17th minute earned a decent save from the opposition goalkeeper but Russia doubled their lead in the 28th minute as the scoreline read 1-2. The opponents led at half-time.

Changing over, the Indian eves showed vigour in attacking but the momentum was cut short once again when Russia found the net in the 62nd minute to double their lead as the scoreline read 1-3.

In the 77th minute, Samiksha rattled the woodwork after her fierce free-kick left the opposition custodian bewildered. The Indian eves pressed to minimize their deficit but could only hit the woodwork in the dying embers of the match. The full-time scoreline read 1-3 in Russia’s favour.

The Indian U-17 Women’s National Team faces Brazil next on July 21, 2018.

