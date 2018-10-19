Indian women's national football team assembles for training for Olympic Qualifiers

A file picture of the Indian national women's football team (Image: AIFF Media)

The Indian senior women's national team, on October 18, 2018 (Thursday), started its training camp for the upcoming 2020 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament, which will take place in Myanmar from November 8-13, 2018. The camp is being held at the Father Agnel Technical Education Complex in Mumbai.

A total of 18 teams will compete in the first round of the Olympic qualifiers, from which a total of 10 will go to the next round. The Indians will play a total of three matches in Group C, where they have been drawn against hosts Myanmar, Nepal and Bangladesh.

The Indian eves open their campaign against Nepal on November 8, followed by Bangladesh on November 11 and Myanmar on November 13. All three matches will be held at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon.

"We have opted to call up a number of youngsters for the national camp this time around," said head coach Maymol Rocky, before adding, "For some of them, this will be the first time with the senior national team.

"The team is full of young players. We have two senior names in the form of Bala Devi and Kamala Devi, while the rest of the players are mostly on the younger side. I have a lot of faith in the abilities of these young girls, who I feel can bring a lot to the table for the team," she said.

The players selected are as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: E Panthoi Chanu, Aditi Chauhan, O Roshni Devi, M Linthoingambi Devi

DEFENDERS: L Ashalata Devi, Manisha Panna, Dalima Chhibber, Ng Sweety Devi, Purnima Linda, Ravina Yadav, W Ranjibala Devi, W Linthoingambi Devi

MIDFIELDERS: Sangita Basfore, Sanju Yadav, Indumathi Kathiresan, Ksh Margaret Devi, S Ranjana Chanu

FORWARDS: Y Kamala Devi, Anju Tamang, N Ratanbala Devi, Ng Bala Devi, Dangmei Grace, Pyari Xaxa, R Sandhiya Ranganathan, Jyoti Chouhan

HEAD COACH: Maymol Rocky