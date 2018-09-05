Inter Miami: David Beckham's Brand New MLS Franchise

David Beckham Discusses His MLS Stadium Proposal At Miami City Commission Meeting

David Beckham has been mulling about buying an MLS franchise for some years now, and has decided on setting base in Miami.

His soccer team has now been christened: Club Internacional de Futbol Miami. The running name will be Inter Miami.

Beckham, who is the Miami MLS owner and president of football operations, said on the eve of the naming ceremony: "This is such a proud day for myself and for the entire team. It's an honour to announce the new name and crest to our fans.

"We are taking another important step in establishing our club and today marks an important moment in the history of Club Internacional de Futbol Miami."

Inter Miami MLS managing owner, Jorge Mas, added: “Our city and our fans draw their strength from the dreams of a global population that calls Miami home.

"It is only fitting that our name pays tribute to the inclusiveness that makes us who we are.”

What the crest means

Inter Miami's badge

1. THE HERONS

The Herons represent freedom. In mythologies, the heron is a symbol of power, protection and patience. They are stoic and intelligent but strike with fierce accuracy.

The Great Blue Heron can be found on migrant paths from the southern coast of Alaska to the northern beaches of Colombia and Brazil, but the Miami herons are permanent residents.

2. THE HERON LEGS

The Heron Legs communicate the unity - when joined, they are unbreakable. They also merge together to form the letter "M".

3. THE ECLIPSE

The Eclipse represents the people of Miami's determination to work day and night to realize their dreams. The sever rays of the sun are representation of various things - the number Beckham wore for a long time at Manchester United, the seven seas that bring people to Miami from the seven continents.

4. THE SHIELD

The Shield signifies the strength and solidarity. Its three vertices represent the three counties of Miami - Miami Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

5. THE RING

The Ring represents the inclusive nature and spirit of the club. It draws inspiration from the Miami circle, an indigenous peoples site in downtown that dates back to Miami's first human inhabitants. These Tequestas hunted and fished with spears, handles of which resembled the native herons.

The name Inter Miami aims to celebrate "a truly global location that welcomes and embraces all cultures and communities", according to a club statement.

But since the name of his new adventure was revealed today, football fans posted their disbelief on social media.

The disbelief was primarily aimed at the name "Inter". Beckham played for A.C. Milan during his illustrious career, so even the mere mention of their bitter rivals in his franchises name would anger any "Red and Black" Milan fans.