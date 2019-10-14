Inter Miami CF gain No.1 pick in 2019 MLS Expansion Draft

NEW YORK – Major League Soccer expansion clubs Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC are strategically positioned to make key roster-building moves following their first official league event – the 2019 MLS Expansion Priority Draft on Sunday. The event kicked off an intense final day of the regular season as an introduction to MLSsoccer.com’s “Matchday Central: Decision Day presented by AT&T Pregame Show.”

From midtown Manhattan, Inter Miami CF Managing Owner & CEO Jorge Mas with Sporting Director Paul McDonough joined Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre with General Manager Mike Jacobs to select priorities in the five available player acquisition mechanisms.

An opening coin toss awarded Miami with the first pick, which was used to select the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 Expansion Draft on Nov. 19. With the second selection, Nashville took the No. 1 ranking in the Allocation Order. The two clubs alternated subsequent picks until all five roster-building mechanisms were selected.

MLS Expansion Priority Draft Results

No.1 pick in 2019 MLS Expansion Draft: Inter Miami CF No. 1, Nashville SC No. 2 No.1 position in Allocation Ranking Order: Nashville SC No. 1, Inter Miami CF No. 2 No.1 pick in 2020 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas: Inter Miami CF No. 1, Nashville SC No. 2 Penultimate position in MLS Re-Entry and End-of-Year Waiver Order: Nashville SC No. 25, Inter Miami CF No. 26 Penultimate position in Discovery Player Ranking: Inter Miami CF No. 25, Nashville SC No. 26

The momentum for Miami and Nashville to strengthen their inaugural MLS rosters continues on Nov. 19 with the 2019 MLS Expansion Draft, where the debutants will then have an opportunity to select up to five current players from other MLS teams. Each current MLS team may protect up to 12 rostered players (11 in previous years) from inclusion on the eligible players list.

The complete list of players eligible for selection in the 2019 MLS Expansion Draft will be released on Saturday, November 16.

Exempt clubs with players selected by FC Cincinnati in the 2018 Expansion Draft are D.C. United, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, FC Dallas, the Houston Dynamo, and the New York Red Bulls.