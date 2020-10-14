Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Inter Miami host Atlanta United in an MLS clash on Wednesday night, with the hosts looking for another win to continue what has been a decent run of form for them.

They have won their last two matches, marking the first time that they have won consecutive games as an MLS franchise, with the additions of Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain bringing them some much-needed confidence.

Inter Miami continue to remain in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, and outside the playoff spots, but they will be quietly confident of mounting a late challenge to finish within a spot that gives them a chance of playing the post-season in their debut MLS campaign.

Atlanta United have not managed to hit anywhere near the standards of last year, and are 10th in the Eastern Conference. They are just a point ahead of Inter Miami, and risk being leapfrogged by their opponents if they lose Wednesday night's match.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth game between the two sides, with Inter Miami have not yet lost to Atlanta United. The David Beckham-owned side have beaten Atlanta United twice, while they have played out one draw.

In the last game between the two sides, all three goals were scored in the first 11 minutes, as Inter Miami won 2-1.

Inter Miami form guide in the MLS: W-W-L-L-L

Atlanta United form guide in the MLS: L-D-W-L-W

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Team News

Inter Miami

Inter Miami will continue to be without goalkeeper Luis Robles, who has a fractured arm. George Acosta, David Norman and Denso Ulysse are a;sp sto;; injured and not expected to feature in this game. Juan Agudelo and Andres Reyes are doubtful starters for this one as well.

New signing Federico Higuain is in training with the squad, but is unlikely to start this game.

Federico Higuaín in #InterMiamiCF training gear for the first time 👌 pic.twitter.com/tEKcD9db4i — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 13, 2020

Injuries: George Acosta, David Norman, Denso Ulysse, Luis Robles,

Doubtful: Juan Agudelo, Andres Reyes

Suspended: None

Atlanta United

Josef Martinez ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, and will be absent for the remainder of the season. Erick Torres and Matheus Rossetto are set to be unavailable for this game against Inter Miami as well.

Injuries: Josef Martinez, Matteus Rossetto, Erick Torres

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): John McCarthy; AJ DeLaGarza, Nicolas Figal, Christian Makoun, Ben Sweat; Wil Trapp, Dylan Nealis, Blaise Matuidi; Lewis Morgan, Matias Pellegrini; Gonzalo Higuain

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Brad Guzan; George Bello, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson, Franco Escobar; Jeff Larentowicz; Jon Gallagher, Mo Adams, Eric Remedi, Jake Mulraney; Adam Jahn

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Prediction

Inter Miami have the proverbial wood over Atlanta United this season. Given that there really isn't much to choose between the two sides in terms of table position, that psychological advantage could be big for Inter Miami.

Also, they have won their last two games, and will be high on confidence, so we are going with a narrow Inter Miami win in this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 Atlanta United