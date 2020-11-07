Inter Miami CF vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

Inter Miami host FC Cincinnati in a massive MLS regular season finale for them, at Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

A win could still take Inter Miami into the preliminary round of the playoffs, with the teams placing 7-10 in the Eastern Conference having to play a round before the playoffs proper begin.

Inter Miami would have liked to be in better form heading into such a crunch game. They have won only one of their last five matches in the MLS, and have lost both their last two matches.

Hear from Diego Alonso, Higuain, and Lewis Morgan ahead of Sunday's #DecisionDay match.https://t.co/muuHWybCJ7 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) November 5, 2020

Last time, Blaise Matuidi got on the scoresheet for Inter Miami, but they lost 2-1 to Toronto FC.

Inter Miami, though, might fancy their chances against FC Cincinnati, who are the only team in the MLS Eastern Conference who are mathematically ruled out of qualifying for the playoffs before the last round of games.

Cincinnati have now lost nine MLS games in a row, with the latest being a 2-0 defeat to Atlanta United.

Inter Miami CF vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

This will be the first ever meeting between Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati.

Inter Miami CF form guide: L-L-W-L-D

FC Cincinnati form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Inter Miami CF vs FC Cincinnati Team News

For Inter Miami, George Acosta, David Norman, Luis Robles, and Denso Ulysse are all still unavailable, and will not play any part in this game. .

Injured: George Acosta, Denso Ulysse, David Norman, Luis Robles

Suspended: None

FC Cincinnati coach Jaap Stam will be without four players for this game against Inter Miami. Mathieu Deplagne, Przemyslaw Tyton, Saad Abdul-Salaam and Greg Garza are out of contention to play in this game.

Injuries: Mathieu Deplagne, Greg Garza, Saad Abdul-Salaam, Przemyslaw Tyton

Suspensions: None

Inter Miami CF vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Ben Sweat, Andres Reyes, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal; Victor Ulloa, Blaise Matuidi; Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Juan Agudelo; Gonzalo Higuain

FC Cincinnati predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Spencer Richey; Nick Hagglund, Zico Bailey, Tom Pettersson, Andrew Gutman; Haris Medunjanin, Kamohelo Mokotjo; Frankie Amaya, Joe Gyau, Álvaro Barreal; Jürgen Locadia

Inter Miami CF vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

We are predicting that Inter Miami will get the win from their final regular season game in their debut MLS season. However, whether that will be enough for them to sneak into the playoffs remains to be seen.

Prediction: Inter Miami CF 3-1 FC Cincinnati