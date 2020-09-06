Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Inter Miami CF will host Nashville SC in an MLS Eastern Conference regular-season tie, with the David Beckham-owned franchise looking to make some ground on the rest of the sides, as they find themselves at the bottom of the table.

The two sides come into this game having played better in their last three games than they have over the course of the season. Both have picked up four points from the last three games, with a draw, a win and a loss.

Back at home, #InterMiamiCF takes on fellow expansion team Nashville SC on Sunday night.#MatchPreview x @HaigClub — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 5, 2020

Inter Miami return to their home stadium in Fort Lauderdale, the site where they won their first-ever match in MLS in August, when they beat Orlando City SC 3-2.

Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC: Head-to-Head

This will be the second game between the two sides, who faced each other in Nashville a few days ago. Miami might have been the better team in that game, but still lost 1-0.

Nashville could have also played against Inter Miami during the MLS is Back tournament, but they had to pull out of that tournament due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad.

Inter Miami have garnered all of their four points as an MLS franchise in their last three games, with a win against Orlando City SC and a draw against Atlanta United.

The hosts will be looking to exact revenge after losing to Nashville in the away fixture.

Inter Miami CF MLS Form Guide - D-L-W-L-L

Nashville SC MLS Form Guide - D-W-L-L-D

Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC Team News

Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami will finally have French World Cup-winner Blaise Matuidi available for this match after he completed his move from Juventus last month.

Thank you la Familia @InterMiamiCF for such a warm welcome 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #GiveItAll pic.twitter.com/sqOVt4Tvvh — Blaise Matuidi (@MATUIDIBlaise) September 5, 2020

Panamanian defender Roman Torres is also recuperating well from an injury, and even made the bench against Atlanta United last time out.

Coach Diego Alonso is likely to have a fully fit and available squad to choose from.

Nashville SC

Defenders Jimmy Medranda and Ken Tribbett continue to remain sidelined due to calf and hip injuries respectively.

Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC Predicted XIs

Inter Miami CF (4-2-3-1): Luis Robles; Nicolas Figal, Roman Torres, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Ben Sweat; Blaise Matuidi, Wil Trapp; Matias Pellegrini, Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizzaro; Julian Carranza

Nashville SC (4-4-2): Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney, Daniel Lovitz; Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal; Abu Danladi, Daniel Rios

Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC Prediction

Inter Miami will have good memories of the last time they played on their home turf, and have played well enough in their last two games as well, despite only picking up a solitary point from those.

In their last game against Atlanta United, Miami had double the shots that their opponents had, and were in control of the game, but didn't find that killer edge in the final third.

Nashville have mustered four points from their last two games, and are defending much better recently than they did at the beginning of the season. This game will be a closely fought affair, but the lift Matuidi brings to Inter Miami could see them pip Nashville.

Prediction: Inter Miami CF 2-1 Nashville SC