Inter Miami CF vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Inter Miami CF host New York Red Bulls in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday night, in the MLS Eastern Conference. The David Beckham-owned side gave themselves a big boost in the last week, as they signed star Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain as one of their designated players.

Higuain joins his former Juventus team-mate Blaise Matuidi in Miami, as they look to inspire their side towards a late push into the playoffs, in their first ever season in the MLS.

Inter Miami CF vs New York Red Bulls: Head-to-Head

This will be the first ever game between the two sides, with Inter Miami playing their first season in the MLS.

Inter Miami are coming into this in some kind of form, with two wins in their last three games. Both those wins have come against a beleaguered Atlanta United side, but for head coach Diego Alonso, the fact they are racking up the points is a massive plus, for now.

For the New York Red Bulls, a run of two wins in ten games post lockdown has seen them plummet down the table, and they now find themselves eighth. In their last game, they lost 1-0 to FC Cincinnati.

Inter Miami CF MLS Form Guide - W-L-W-D-D

New York Red Bulls MLS Form Guide - L-W-L-L-D

Inter Miami CF vs New York Red Bulls Team News

Inter Miami

For Inter Miami, there are no real concerns on the fitness front. New signing Gonzalo Higuain is not expected to start this particular game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls will be without midfielder Sean Davis, who has a knee injury that has ruled him out of action for a couple of weeks now. Marc Rzatkowski is also unavailable.

Injured: Marc Rzatkowski, Sean Davis

Suspended: None

Inter Miami CF vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XIs

Inter Miami CF (4-2-3-1): Luis Robles; Nicolas Figal, Andres Reyes, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Ben Sweat; Blaise Matuidi, Wil Trapp; Matias Pellegrini, Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizzaro; Julian Carranza

New York Red Bulls (4-2-3-1): David Jensen, Kyle Duncan, Sean Nealis, Aaron Long, Jason Pendant; Drew Yearwood, S.C Yepes; Alejandro Romero, Jared Stroud, Daniel Royer; Tom Barlow

Inter Miami CF vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Inter Miami's home form is a source of encouragement for them, but there are no real positives that the New York Red Bulls could have taken from their last two games.

With the additions of Matuidi and Higuain, Inter Miami do look a more complete unit, and will fancy their chances of winning this one.

Prediction: Inter Miami CF 2-1 New York Red Bulls