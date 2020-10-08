Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Inter Miami secured a much-needed victory over New York Red Bulls thanks to a late goal by new acquisition Gonzalo Higuain. They had been winless in three with their previous victory coming in mid-September against Atlanta United. On Saturday, they will host Houston Dynamo in an inter-conference matchup.

Higuain! First goal with Inter Miami is a beaut! pic.twitter.com/91fU29YwNm — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) October 8, 2020

Houston Dynamo had hit a major slump and had gone six games without a win prior to beating FC Dallas 2-0 on Wednesday despite playing the second half with 10 men. Darwin Quintero and Darwin Ceren were on target for Houston who are currently at ninth on the Western Conference standings, just below the playoff line.

Houston Dynamo will be happy to have kept a cleansheet but ideally, they shouldn't make too much of it as FC Dallas were shut out for the third time in four games. Both teams have a lot of ground to cover and will be motivated to go for nothing less than all three points as they lock horns on Saturday.

Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

Inter Miami are yet to face Houston Dynamo in the MLS.

Inter Miami form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Houston Dynamo form guide: D-L-D-L-W

Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Took care of everything they could throw at him. A Man of the Match performance from Marko 🙌#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/sgoPYnG8C2 — Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) October 8, 2020

Inter Miami have quite a long list of casualties. George Acosta, David Norman and Denso Ulysse continue to be sidelined. Goalkeeper Luis Robles is also sidelined with a fracture on his left arm. Juan Agudelo and Andres Reyes are currently not medically cleared to compete either.

Injuries: George Acosta, David Norman, Denso Ulysse, Luis Robles, Juan Agudelo and Andres Reyes

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

As for Houston Dynamo, Michael Salazar is a long-term absentee. Meanwhile, Memo Rodriguez is a doubt. Mauro Manotas will be suspended after picking up a red card against FC Dallas in their midweek game.

Injuries: Michael Salazar

Doubtful: Memo Rodriguez

Suspensions: Mauro Manotas

Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo Predicted Lineups

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): John McCarthy; A DeLaGarza, Nicolas Figal, Makoun, Sweat; W. Trapp, D.Nealis, Blaise Matuidi; Lewis Morgan, Pellegrini; Gonzalo Higuain

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Maric; Adam Lundqvist, Maynor Figueroa, A Fuenmayor, Zarek Valentin; B Garcia, Darwin Ceren; Junqua, Darwin Quintero, Niko Hansen, Ariel Lassiter

Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Both teams have struggled for form of late. Inter Miami have surprisingly looked slightly better than Houston Dynamo of late and beating New York Red Bull 2-1 away from home will give them a great confidence boost.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-2 Houston Dynamo