Inter Miami vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

Intrastate foes Inter Miami and Orlando City go up against each other as both teams return to the MLS 2020 regular season. The Lions travel to the Inter Miami CF stadium on the back of a great run that saw them reach the finals of the MLS is Back tournament.

David Beckham's Inter Miami, on the other hand, crashed out of the tournament in the group stage after suffering 3 back to back defeats and they will be trying to put that forgettable streak behind them as the regular season resumes.

Inter Miami have been bolstered by the arrival of Blaise Matuidi, though he won't play tonight, and will be desperate to get back on their feet. Orlando City, the surprise package of the MLS is Back tournament, will be raring to silence their doubters who discount their exploits in the tournament as a random green patch.

Chris Mueller and Nani have been the standout performers for Orlando City. Inter Miami will be looking at the likes of Rodolfo Pizarro, Pellegrini and Morgan to inspire a turn around in form.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

Inter Miami and Orlando City have played each other just once and that was in the opening game of the MLS is Back tournament. In the inaugural Florida derby, Orlando City came from behind to win the game 2-1 with Nani scoring a winner in the 97th minute of the game.

Inter Miami form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Orlando City form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Team News

Saturday's game will not only be our stadium debut but for Leandro González-Pirez, it finally marks his chance to get on the field for #InterMiamiCF. — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 21, 2020

Advertisement

As per reports, Blaise Matuidi is not going to be available for selection tonight. Leandro Gonzalez-Pirez, who wasn't available for their last match against Orlando City in the MLS is Back tournament, is now available to play. He had just signed for the club before the tournament.

Denso Ulysse, Robbie Robinson and George Acosta are unavailable due to injuries.

Injured: Denso Ulysse, Robbie Robinson and George Acosta.

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dom Dwyer continues to be sidelined for Orlando as he recovers from a knee injury. Orlando City have maintained a steady starting XI over the past few weeks and this has contributed greatly to their good run. Nani has been the standout performer for the Lions.

Injured: Dom Dwyer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Predicted Lineups

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luis Robles, Nicolas Figal, Roman Torres, Dylan Nealis, Ben Sweat, Will Trapp, Victor Ulloa, Rodolfo Pizarro, Lewis Morgan, Matias Pellegrini, Julian Carranza

Orlando City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallesse, Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Jhegson Mendez, Oriol Rosell, Chris Mueller, Mauricio Pereyra, Nani and Akindele

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Prediction

Inter Miami are not arguably as bad as their short history suggests. Though they have lost all their 6 matches so far, all of them were tight affairs if you go by what the scorelines suggest. However, Orlando City are presently playing at their best and Inter Miami have a tough game on their hands.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-2 Orlando City