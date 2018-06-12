Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Intercontinental Cup 2018: 5 Things India gained from the Intercontinental Cup 

We take a look at 5 things India gained from the Intercontinental Cup, keeping an eye on the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Srijon Choudhury
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018, 23:13 IST
274

Indian won the inaugural Intercontinental Cup by beating Kenya 2-0 in the finals in Mumbai. It was a near perfect tournament for India during the international break, and the Blue Tigers have made full use of it barring the defeat to New Zealand.

India needed a series of friendlies during the International break. As the Asian Cup draws closer, the Blue Tigers need to have as much match practice as they can get, and the Intercontinental Cup provided just the platform.

Playing teams like Kenya, New Zealand, and Chinese Taipei helped India assess itself with teams from different continents, before taking part in the Continental Tie in UAE.

In this piece, we take a look at 5 Things that India gained from the Intercontinental Cup keeping in mind the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019.

#5 Blue Pilgrims

Ente
The 3D tifo that was on display during the finals

The Blue Pilgrims actually were formed during the FIFA U17 WC that was hosted in India, to support the U17 team, who were representing the country for the first time in a FIFA event. It was the Intercontinental Cup though that showcased what a bunch of passionate fans can do to uplift the team from the stands.

The best part of the fan movement is that fans have kept aside their club rivalries at bay and united under the banner of Blue Pilgrims. The fans movement has participation from all major clubs of India, including East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC, Mumbai FC, FC Pune City, and North East United FC.

They performed the famous Viking clap after every game, irrespective of the result, and also put up a beautiful 3D Tifo during the finals. There constant chanting and singing were an added boost for the players on the pitch, and that really reflected on the pitch.

Even though Captain Sunil Chhetri shared a video on Social Media pleading fans to come to the stadium, the Blue Pilgrims though were present in the stands from day one.

If the Blue Pilgrims can maintain the support they have showcased in Mumbai, India will have no dearth of a12th man in the AFC Asian Cup in UAE.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Intercontinental Cup 2018 Indian National Football team Sunil Chhetri Jeje Lalpekhlua Stephen Constantine Indian Football
2018 Intercontinental Cup: 5 biggest positives for Team...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs New Zealand Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs New Zealand, 5...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final: India vs Kenya, 5...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Kenya Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018, India vs Kenya: Telecast, Live...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Kenya, 3 things that...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final: India vs Kenya, Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs New Zealand, Player...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: How one video from captain...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Matches Points Table
Final
FT IND CHI
5 - 0
FT KEN NEW
2 - 1
FT IND KEN
3 - 0
FT CHI NEW
0 - 1
FT IND NEW
1 - 2
FT CHI KEN
0 - 4
FT IND KEN
2 - 0
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us