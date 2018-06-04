Intercontinental Cup 2018: Chhetri's message spreads as India's match tickets sell out

Tickets for India's match sold out as fans respond to the Indian skipper's plea

Indian national football team

What's the story?

It looks like Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri's message to attract crowds to see India play has worked. The tickets for the match between India and Kenya have been sold out and a huge crowd is expected to back the blues.

In case you didn't know...

The Intercontinental Cup 2018 is a tournament involving four nations- India, Kenya, New Zealand, and Chinese Taipei. The tournament will act as a practice competition for India's AFC Asian Cup campaign and will also help in forming good relations with the other three countries.

On matchday one, India thrashed Chinese Taipei by five goals to nil. On the other hand, Kenya came from behind to beat New Zealand two-one.

Heart of the matter

Sunil Chhetri sat down in front of a camera and delivered a heartfelt message to the whole nation. In a simple plea, the skipper asked fans to turn up to see the Blue Tigers in action. What followed was a ripple effect as Chhetri's message gained a popular following, with other sports personalities also relaying the same message.

It looks like Chhetri's message has finally reached the general public as tickets for the match between India and Kenya have been sold out. A huge audience is now expected to turn up to watch Chhetri and the Blue Tigers play Kenya in their second group stage match.

What's next?

India will now take on Kenya on June 4 in Mumbai. The match will be played at 8:00 pm in front of a now packed stadium. India's second group stage match will also mark a special occasion for Chhetri as he will be wearing the blue kit for a hundredth time.

If India manages to get all three points against Kenya, a place in the final will be almost guaranteed. As a result, the blues will head out to the pitch, backed by thousands and will look to get maximum points.