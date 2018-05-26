Intercontinental Cup 2018: Chinese Taipei announce 23-man squad

Crystal Palace youngster Will Donkin has been included in the squad that will travel to India.

Akshat Mehrish ANALYST News 26 May 2018, 13:00 IST

Chinese Taipei

Chinese Taipei became the latest side to announce their squad for the upcoming Intercontinental Cup, which is due to take place in India. Unlike fellow competitors New Zealand, the Asian side has opted to send a strong contingent to India.

The Intercontinental Cup is due to begin on June 1 and will serve as a practice tournament for India as they prepare for the AFC Asian Championships 2019. The tournament will take place between four nations - India, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, and Kenya. The four teams will compete in a league format. The top two teams after the league stage will also have to play in a final in order to win the cup.

Chinese Taipei begin their campaign against hosts India on June 1, after which they play New Zealand on June 5 and Kenya on June 8.

The Taipei squad is made up almost entirely of players playing in the country's domestic league with the exception of Will Donkin. The 17-year-old already has five caps at the international level and is currently contracted to English Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The full Chinese Taipei squad for the tournament is listed below.

Chinese Taipei squad for the Intercontinental Cup 2018

Goalkeepers

Pan Wen Chieh (Tainan City)

Tsai Shao Che (Hasus TSU)

Chiu Yu-Hung (Taipower)

Defenders

Chen Hung Wei (Hasus TSU)

Chen Ting-Yang (Hasus TSU)

Hung Tzi Kuei (Platform Body Light Lei)

Chen Wei Chuan (Tatung)

Cheng Hao (Hasus TSU)

Tu Shao Chieh (Ming Chuan University)

Midfielders

Wang Ruei (Hasus TSU)

Wu Yen Shu (Hualien High School FC)

Chao Ming Hsiu (Hasus TSU)

Donkin Will (Crystal Palace)

Lin Chang Lun (Taipower)

Chen Chao An (Hunan Billows)

Chen Yi Wei (Taipower)

Chen Sheng Wei (Platform Body Light Lei)

Chu En Lee (North City Datong)

Wang Chien Ming (Cheongju FC)

Forwards

Chen Ching Hsuan (HangYeun FC)

Li Mao (Hasus TSU)

Chen Hao Wei (Beijing Enterprise)

Wei Mao Ting (HangYeun FC)