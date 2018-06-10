Intercontinental Cup 2018 Final: India vs Kenya, 5 Talking Points

Five talking points from the final game of the 2018 Intercontinental Cup, as India lift the prize.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu got his third clean sheet of the tournament tonight

Thanks to yet another brace from captain fantastic, Sunil Chhetri and some resilient defensive play from the Men in Blue, is what had the Intercontinental Cup prize in the bag for India.

Their performance during tonight’s fixture was perhaps the best the Blue Tigers have had during their entire Intercontinental Cup campaign.

All departments on the pitch – be it Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the back four, midfield, or the strikers – showed robust strength to outperform Kenya in the finale of the competition tonight.

In humid weather conditions, Mumbai witnessed yet another trophy win for the Indian national football team, making it three trophies in three successive years.

Chhetri’s plea, sure did make a difference as the Mumbai Sports Arena located in the western regions of Andheri was sold out, yet again.

Both the goals of the match came in the first forty-five minutes itself, with Chhetri finishing each of them in as composed a manner as ever.

Before a passionate audience that filled up the stands to watch India clinch the win tonight, the captain and co. delivered on their promise of making it a worthwhile experience for the fans to come out and back the Blues.

Here are a few talking points from the finale of the 2018 Intercontinental Cup.

#1 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Being tested earlier on in the opening minutes as the action kicked off in Mumbai, Sandhu ensured he denied every shot that came his way.

He had control over the communication between his defence line and himself and certainly made his presence felt on the field compared to India’s second choice shot-stopper, Amrinder Singh who was included in the starting line-up against New Zealand.

The defenders had a clear sense of faith and mental comfort, knowing a 6”4 tall Gurpreet is standing tall in front of their goal.

The goalkeeper’s ability to shoot the ball up front towards his strikers and his success in finding them, waiting hungrily for the ball to land right at their feet was another crucial asset for Stephen Constantine’s side tonight.

While he wasn’t tested as much in the first half by the Kenyan side, the second forty-five minutes of the fixture saw majority of the ball floating in Indian half, going in and out of Sandhu’s box.

However, the attempts at goal from the team from Africa were effortlessly rejected by the Indian goalie.